Vijay Deverakonda ‘video-calls’ Samantha Ruth Prabhu for Kushi promotions, internet calls out the bluff

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen together in the Telugu romantic comedy Kushi. But the two have not been appearing together for the promotions. While Samantha is in Los Angeles, Vijay is busy promoting the film in India. The two recently caught up for a video call, but fans were quick to call out the bluff. (Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda on marriage: 'Parents are in a hurry to have grandchildren')

Vijay calling Samantha

Kushi co-stars Samantha and Vijay Devarakonda recently chatted on a 'video call'

Vijay and Samantha shared their recent video call on Instagram on Monday. In the video, Vijay, lying down on a bed, is seen video-calling his Kushi co-star. When Samantha picks up, and tells him it's 1:30 am in Los Angeles and she's been locked out of her hotel room, Vijay says he called now because he was missing her. He then cracks a knock-knock joke that leads to him breaking into a romantic Telugu song, as Samantha keeps smiling.

Internet calls out the bluff

Instagram users took to the comment section of Vijay's post and pointed out how it wasn't a video call, but videos recorded separately and then made to seem like a video call on the edit table. Many users brought attention to Samantha's sunglasses, in which a reflecting of her recording a selfie video on her phone can be seen clearly.

A user commented, “Sam was recording not a VC (check out the reflection in her glasses) (two teary-eyed laughter emojis).” Another wrote in the comments, “(teary-eyed laughter emoji) can see herself in her glasses...she's recording a self vdo (bow down emoji) (red heart emoji).” A third user commented, “U have hidden talent anna , keep it hidden.” Another slid in a hilarious comment, “Knock knock that was not a video call I can see through your glasses.”

About Kushi

Written and directed by Siva Narvana, Kushi is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the banner behind hits like Rangasthalam, Pushpa: The Rise, and the recent National Award-winning film Uppena. The film, shot in Kashmir and Kerala, will be released as a pan-India project in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada in cinemas on September 1.

