Vijay Deverakonda cheers for Suriya and Trisha Krishnan as Karuppu dominates box office: ‘It fills all of us with joy’

Suriya and Trisha Krishnan-starrer Karuppu is off to a promising start after facing last-minute delays. The action thriller was set to release in theatres on May 14, but shows were cancelled amid financial troubles faced by producer SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures. The film was released a day later, on May 15. Fans swarmed to theatres to catch the RJ Balaji film, and so far, the response has been positive. Vijay Deverakonda has now congratulated the team of Karuppu. (Also read: Karuppu box office collection day 1: Suriya's film sees a strong start, but fails to cross Kanguva opening day numbers)

What Vijay said about Karuppu's success

Vijay Deverakonda has congratulated the team of Karuppu on the bumper start at the box office.

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Taking to his X account, Vijay wrote, “So happy to see the overwhelming love for @Suriya_offl na's #Karuppu in Tamil and #Veerabhadrudu in Telugu. Hearing it is huuuuge (red heart emoticon) Love love love the news, for the brilliance he has been showing us on screen, giving his everything every year.. finally when the theaters are loud and noisy it fills all of us with Joy.”

He went on add, “Big congratulations Anna, please take a nice holiday and congratulations to director @RJ_Balaji and dearest @trishtrashers.”

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{{^usCountry}} RJ Balaji replied to Vijay's post and wrote, “Thank you so much Vijay, means a lot.” About Karuppu {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} RJ Balaji replied to Vijay's post and wrote, “Thank you so much Vijay, means a lot.” About Karuppu {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In Karuppu, Suriya plays a fighter who also knows how to win court battles, as he is portrayed as a lawyer in the film. Karuppu is directed by RJ Balaji and is based on a screenplay by Ashwin Ravichandran, Rahul Raj, TS Gopi Krishnan, and Karan Aravind Kumar. It is produced by Dream Warrior Pictures. In addition to Suriya and Trisha, the film also stars Swasika, Indrans, Yogi Babu, Sshivada, Natty Subramaniam, and Supreeth Reddy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Karuppu, Suriya plays a fighter who also knows how to win court battles, as he is portrayed as a lawyer in the film. Karuppu is directed by RJ Balaji and is based on a screenplay by Ashwin Ravichandran, Rahul Raj, TS Gopi Krishnan, and Karan Aravind Kumar. It is produced by Dream Warrior Pictures. In addition to Suriya and Trisha, the film also stars Swasika, Indrans, Yogi Babu, Sshivada, Natty Subramaniam, and Supreeth Reddy. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On May 15, the makers took to social media to address the delay in released and thanked fans for the patience. The post began, “There are some journeys that test not just time, but the heart itself. To every person who waited for Karuppu who kept asking about the film, who never stopped believing in us even through the silence and delays — we owe you an apology, and more importantly, our deepest gratitude.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On May 15, the makers took to social media to address the delay in released and thanked fans for the patience. The post began, “There are some journeys that test not just time, but the heart itself. To every person who waited for Karuppu who kept asking about the film, who never stopped believing in us even through the silence and delays — we owe you an apology, and more importantly, our deepest gratitude.” {{/usCountry}}

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It continued, "We know this wait was painful. We know many of you held onto this film with so much love and expectation. Every delay weighed heavily on us too. But through every setback, it was your support, your messages, your faith, and your endless love that kept this dream alive. Today, with full hearts and tears of gratitude, we finally say: #Karuppu is releasing worldwide!

“This film carries our blood, sweat, sleepless nights, struggles, and emotions. It is not just our story anymore — it belongs to every one of you who stood beside us through this journey. Thank you for waiting. Thank you for believing. See you in theatres!” concluded the post.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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