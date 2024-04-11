Vijay Deverakonda denies filing police complaint against those trolling his film Family Star

Vijay Deverakonda has clarified that contrary to reports, he hasn't filed any police complaint against those trolling or posting negative reviews of him or his latest film, Family Star. The actor denied of any truth in such claims, when asked by a film reporter. (Also Read – Family Star box office collection day 5: Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur film takes India total to ₹16 crore) Vijay Deverakonda says he didn't file a police complaint against his trolls(PTI)

Vijay denies filing police complaint

Film reporter Haricharan Pudipeddi took to his X handle on Wednesday and shared a screenshot of his WhatsApp chat with the actor. In the screenshot, he shares a tweet that claims Vijay has filed a police complaint against those sharing negative reviews of Family Star. The tweet is accompanied by a picture of Vijay and the police at what looks like a press conference.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

When asked if there's any truth to the same, Vijay replied, “Nope.” He then clarified that it's an old picture, from “Covid times.”

Earlier, there was a picture doing the rounds of a man posing with some cops and showing a document. The caption of that picture on X claimed that he's a member of Vijay's team, who has filed a police complaint, on behalf of Vijay, against those trolling the actor or his latest film.

About Family Star

Directed by Parasuram Petla, Family Star marks the first collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur. The film, supported by a cast including Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, and Ravi Babu, also features a special appearance by Rashmika Mandanna.

Produced by Dil Raju, this multilingual release (Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi) hit theatres on April 5. It earned ₹16 crore at the domestic box office in the first five days.

The Hindustan Times review of Family Star states, “The plot of Family Star is so wafer-thin; you can see through it like one of the CGI dosas Govardhan makes for his nieces and nephews early on in the film. But even within the realm of what it is, Parasuram’s film defies logic, making it difficult to sit through. Even worse, it almost feels like Family Star was written by someone who doesn’t know what living a middle-class life is like, making the whole attempt feel caricaturish.”