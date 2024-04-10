 Family Star box office collection day 5: Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur film takes India total to ₹16 crore - Hindustan Times
Family Star box office collection day 5: Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur film takes India total to 16 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 10, 2024 08:42 AM IST

Family Star box office collection day 5: Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur's Telugu film is directed by Parasuram Petla. It was released on April 5.

Family Star box office collection day 5: The Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur-starrer saw slight growth on Tuesday in India. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, the film collected an estimated 2.4 crore nett on day 5. The family drama is directed by Parasuram Petla. Also read | Mrunal Thakur almost quit Telugu films after Sita Ramam: ‘I told Dulquer Salmaan it'll be my last in the language’

Family Star box office collection day 5: Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda's film was released on Friday.
Family Star box office collection day 5: Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda's film was released on Friday.

Family Star domestic box office collection

Per the portal, Family Star has  earned roughly 16 crore nett in India in Telugu and Tamil so far. On day 1, it did a business of 5.75 crore nett, followed by 3.45 crore nett on day 2, 3.1 crore nett on day 3 and 1.3 crore nett on day 4, respectively. Family Star had an overall 24.77 percent Telugu occupancy on day 5.

About Family Star

Family Star marks the first collaboration between Vijay and Mrunal. The film, supported by a cast including Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, and Ravi Babu, also features a special appearance by Divyansha Kaushik. 

Vijay's Govardhan Rao takes it upon himself to run his family, despite being the youngest brother. He is careful with the family’s finances, but when Mrunal's Indu rents a portion of his home, his life changes.

Family Star movie review

An excerpt from Hindustan Times' Family Star movie review read, "When it was announced that Vijay Deverakonda was teaming up with director Parasuram Petla for the second time, many hoped they would recreate the magic of Geetha Govindam (2018). That film had its own issues, but Family Star struggles to make a mark or even entertain. The Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur-starrer tests your patience, with things only going downhill as the film progresses."

