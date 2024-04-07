Family Star box office collection day 2: Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur film earns 8.9 crore in India

Family Star box office collection day 2: Parasuram Petla’s Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur-starrer Family Star released in theatres on April 5. According to sacnilk.com, the film collected almost ₹9 crore at the box office in its first two days. (Also Read: Family Star box office collection day 1: Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur film mints more than ₹5 crore in India) Family Star box office collection day 2: Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda in a still from the film.

Family Star box office numbers

According to the website, the film made a business of ₹5.75 crore on its opening day and is estimated to have made ₹3.2 crore on Saturday, bringing its collection so far to ₹8.95 crore approximately. The film had the highest occupancy in Karimnagar on Saturday, at 57.5 percent followed by 43.5 percent in Warangal.

Vijay’s lowest opening

Family Star is Vijay’s lowest opening in recent years, according to Indian Express. The portal reports that all his recent films had double-digit openings, with Kushi clocking ₹15.25 crore, Liger opening at ₹15.95 crore and Dear Comrade at ₹11.90 crore. Even World Famous Lover made ₹7 crore reportedly, despite receiving negative press even before its release. Family Star was supposed to release for Sankranthi, but release was postponed due to delay in production.

Dil Raju turns reporter

Producer Dil Raju seems to have taken matters into his own hands to promote Family Star. Videos of the filmmaker producer armed with a mike, heading to single screens and taking feedback from the audience is making rounds on X. In the videos, he can be seen walking up to the audience and asking them for the film’s honest review, much like reporters do on the day of the film’s release.

About Family Star

Vijay’s second film with Parasuram after the highly successful 2018 film Geetha Govindam tells the story of a middle-class man called Govardhan Rao, who shoulders the responsibility of running his family despite being the youngest. However, his life changes when a woman called Indu stays at his home as a tenant.

