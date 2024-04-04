CBFC changes run-time, certification of Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur’s Family Star

Parasuram Petla’s Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur-starrer Family Star is releasing in theatres on April 5. Prior to the film’s release, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) objected to the use of cuss words in the film, pointing out five instances. However, the filmmakers announced on Thursday evening that the film’s runtime and certification has now been changed. (Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda hits back at trolls for song from Family Star; Mrunal Thakur refuses to accept ‘lucky’ tag) Vijay Deverakonda in a still from Family Star

Family Star runtime and certification

A press note shared by the film’s team reveals that Family Star has now been censored U, with a runtime of 2-hours-30-minutes. “This movie has been awarded a clean U certificate by the censor board. It promises a 2 hours and 30 minutes long family entertainer that audiences of all ages can enjoy together,” reads the note.

However, earlier in the day, the CBFC had initially granted the film a U/A certificate, asking the makers to mute cuss words used in the rom-com. The run-time on that version also stood at 2-hours-43-minutes. The objectionable language was used primarily in scenes set in the US, with the censor board also pointing out the excessive use of liquor labels in one song.

The initial certificate was given to the makers on April 2, with the new certificate presumably given to the makers on April 4, a day ahead of the film’s release.

About Family Star

Dil Raju and Sirish produce Family Star under their banner, Sri Venkateswara Productions. The film will be released in Telugu and Tamil, with music composed by Gopi Sundar. Family Star is Vijay’s second film with Parasuram after the highly successful Geetha Govindam in 2018. This is Mrunal’s third film in Telugu after Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna.

While the film’s story hasn’t been revealed yet, the trailer and promotional material hint at a love story between Vijay and Mrunal’s characters that’s filled with misunderstandings. The story is set in India and the US.

