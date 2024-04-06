Family Star box office collection day 1: Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur film mints more than 5 crore in India

Family Star box office collection day 1: The Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur-starrer recorded an impressive opening day in India. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, the Telugu film collected an estimated ₹5.75 crore nett in India on Friday. The family drama is directed by Parasuram Petla. Also read: Mrunal Thakur almost quit Telugu films after Sita Ramam Family Star box office collection day 1: Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur in a still from the Telugu film.

Per the portal, Family Star had an overall 38.45 percent Telugu occupancy on day 1, with the highest in Warangal (57.5 percent), followed by Visakhapatnam and Kakinada (56.75 percent each).

About Family Star

Parasuram Petla's Family Star marks the first collaboration between Vijay and Mrunal. The film, supported by a cast including Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, and Ravi Babu, also features a special appearance by Divyansha Kaushik.

Vijay's Govardhan Rao takes it upon himself to run his family, despite being the youngest brother. He is careful with the family’s finances, but when Mrunal's Indu rents a portion of his home, his life changes.

Family Star review

An excerpt from Hindustan Times' Family Star movie review read, "When it was announced that Vijay Deverakonda was teaming up with director Parasuram Petla for the second time, many hoped they would recreate the magic of Geetha Govindam (2018). That film had its own issues, but Family Star struggles to make a mark or even entertain. The Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur-starrer tests your patience, with things only going downhill as the film progresses."

It also read, "The plot of Family Star is so wafer-thin; you can see through it like one of the CGI dosas Govardhan makes for his nieces and nephews early on in the film. But even within the realm of what it is, Parasuram’s film defies logic, making it difficult to sit through. Even worse, it almost feels like Family Star was written by someone who doesn’t know what living a middle-class life is like, making the whole attempt feel caricaturish."

