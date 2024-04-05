Vijay Deverakonda calls his father his Family Star; shares unseen old pictures: ‘You are my strength, my hero’

Vijay Deverakonda took to Instagram to share a reel featuring unseen, old pictures of him and his father Govardhan Rao. He shared an emotional message along with the reel, calling him his Family Star, ahead of the film's release on Friday. Here’s what he wrote. (Also Read: CBFC changes run-time, certification of Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur’s Family Star) Vijay Deverakonda shared unseen pictures with his father Govardhan Rao(Instagram)

‘You struggled so I never have to’

The reel features pictures of his father as a young man and some of Vijay and his brother Anand as a baby. On the reel runs the text, “My Family Star…without you I wouldn’t be where I am today. From my first steps as a baby, to every step I take today, I know you are standing behind me and watching over me. You struggled so I never have to, you sacrificed your happiness so I can be happy.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

He further adds, “You are my first best friend. You are my strength. You are my hero. If I ever hurt you or let you down, forgive me. Know that I love you. Making you proud will be my biggest success. You will forever be my Family Star.”

Sharing the reel, Vijay wrote in the caption, “My hero. My Star. Life is full of highs and lows :) and I do not know what it holds in store. But i work everyday to make you proud and happy. I love you my Superstar. We made #FamilyStar to celebrate the stars in our lives, sharing with you a little flashback of the man who i made this movie for. I dedicate this movie to every Man/Woman/Boy/Girl fighting for their family. Lots of love, Your man. Vijay.”

About Family Star

Parasuram Petla’s Family Star releases in theatres on April 5 and stars Vijay and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. The film is the director’s second with the actor after the 2018 hit film Geetha Govindam, which also starred Rashmika Mandanna. Incidentally, Vijay’s character in the film is also called Govardhan.

Talking about deriving inspiration from his father for the role with the press, Vijay said, “When Bujji (Parasuram) narrated the script to me, I could relate to it. I could see my father in the lead character, he’s the backbone of our family. I requested them to let me name the lead character after him. I also wanted my moustache to look like his, to pay him homage. However, this character is nothing like me or my father.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place