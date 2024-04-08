Family Star box office collection day 3: Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur film earns over 12 crore in India

Family Star box office collection day 3: The film starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur has been performing decently in India. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has so far earned over ₹12 crore. Produced by Dil Raju, this multilingual release (Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi) hit theatres on April 5. (Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda’s team files a police complaint on those trolling actor and Family Star) Family Star: Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda in a still from the film.

How is Family Star doing at India's box office

The film earned ₹5.75 crore [Telugu: ₹5.55 crore; Tamil: ₹20 lakh] on day one and ₹3.45 crore [Telugu: ₹3.1 crore; Tamil: ₹35 lakh] on day two. On day three, Family Star earned ₹3.1 crore [Telugu: ₹2.75 crore; Tamil: ₹35 lakh] nett in India for all languages. So far, the film has minted ₹12.3 crore [Telugu: ₹11.4 crore; Tamil: ₹90 lakh].

About Family Star

The romantic comedy has been helmed by Parasuram Petla. Family Star marks the first collaboration between Vijay and Mrunal Thakur. The film, supported by a cast including Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, and Ravi Babu, also features a special appearance by Rashmika Mandanna.

On Sunday, Vijay's team took action against those who were vicious about Family Star. A representative for Vijay shared a picture on X in which his team filed a complaint with the police. He wrote, “Cyber Crime Complaint lodged against individuals who are part of orchestrated attacks and planned negative campaigns targeting The #FamilyStar movie and actor #VijayDeverakonda. The police officials started taking action already and are tracing the fake ids and users and assured due course. @CyberCrimeshyd #TheFamilyStar.”

Family Star review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Family Star could’ve been a simple, earnest film about a man taking up the responsibility of a massive family and finding love. We could’ve also gotten a film where the protagonist is content with his circumstances till he’s forced to face reality. Instead, you get a film that feels stretched, filled with ridiculous plot points and speeches that make you feel like you're in a time warp.”

