Vijay Deverakonda’s team files a police complaint on those trolling actor and Family Star

Actor Vijay Deverakonda’s team has taken action against those being vicious about the actor and his recent release, Family Star. The actor’s manager and the president of his fans’ club filed a complaint with the Cyberabad Police in Madhapur, Hyderabad against trolls. (Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda says he was getting paid peanuts before Kushi) Vijay Deverakonda's team has taken action against those being vicious on social media.(Instagram)

Vijay’s team files complaint

A representative for Vijay shared a picture on X which sees his team filing a complaint with the police. He wrote, “Cyber Crime Complaint lodged against individuals who are part of orchestrated attacks and planned negative campaigns targeting The #FamilyStar movie and actor #VijayDeverakonda. The police officials started taking action already and are tracing the fake ids and users and assured due course. @CyberCrimeshyd #TheFamilyStar.” The claim is that such negative campaigns have impacted Family Star’s performance at the box office.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Dil Raju hits out at negative reviews

Talking to TV9, producer Dil Raju claimed that the audience loves Family Star despite the negativity about it online. He said, “The family audience is loving the film, they’re enjoying the film. We have made a good film, everyone I meet is confused why the film is getting such negative reactions.” He added, “I heard in Kerala they’re debating on curbing reviews the first few days of the film’s release. Something similar needs to happen in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana. People don’t understand how much it effects producers, it’s not okay to rub your opinion on others.”

About Family Star

Directed by Parasuram Petla, Family Star is Vijay’s second film with the director after the 2018 hit Geetha Govindam. The film is Mrunal Thakur’s third film in Telugu after the successful Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna. Family Star released in theatres last Friday to lukewarm reviews from critics and fans. The film made ₹11.95 crore approximately at the box office in three days, according to sacnilk.com.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.