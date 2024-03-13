No movie reviews within 48 hours of release, says amicus curiae appointed by Kerala HC

Amid the ongoing debate on whether or not negative reviews posted on social media adversely affect the collections of a film, the amicus curiae appointed by the Kerala High Court has recommended that films not be reviewed in the first 48 hours of their release. A debate is on at the Kerala HC about the right amount of time one should wait before releasing a film review.

The report submitted by amicus curiae Shyam Padman contains strict guidelines to prevent "review bombing" and allow viewers to form their own opinion without being influenced by biased reviews.

It is reported that there are many people who do reviews on social media for reward and there are negative reviews against those who are not ready to pay. There is currently a limitation to sue on this as it does not come under the purview of extortion, blackmail etc.

The amicus curiae report has suggested constituting a dedicated portal on cyber cells to receive complaints related to review bombings.

It also recommended that reviewers should provide constructive criticism and avoid disrespectful language, personal attacks or derogatory remarks against actors, filmmakers and others. Instead of tearing down the film, constructive criticism should be done.

The report states that legal and ethical standards as well as professionalism should be maintained. Justice Devan Ramachandran instructed to convey the position of the central government in the report.

The High Court said that people have started realizing the truth behind negative comments about the films. The court also said that despite the negative comments, some new films have been successful recently.

The amicus curiae submitted guidelines to the court, recommending that reviewers including vloggers should avoid reviews of the film in the first 48 hours of its release.

The court also said that it is understood that people have realized that many of the negative comments are fake or have some purpose.

There have been complaints that vloggers are intentionally degrading newly released movies to get paid.

Kochi City Police registered its first complaint on October 25, 2023 by the director of Rahel Makan Kora who alleged there were deliberate efforts to degrade the film on different social media platforms.

The police registered the complaint after receiving direction from Kerala High Court.