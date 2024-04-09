Family Star box office collection day 4: Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Deverakonda movie earns just over 1 cr on first Monday

Family Star box office collection day 4: The romantic comedy, which has been performing well in India, witnessed a slight dip in its earnings on its first Monday. According to a Sacnilk.com report, the film has so far earned over ₹13 crore in India. Family Star has been helmed by Parasuram Petla. (Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda’s team files a police complaint on those trolling actor and Family Star) Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda in a still from Family Star.

Family Star India box office

As per Sacnilk.com, the movie earned ₹5.75 crore [Telugu: ₹5.55 crore; Tamil: ₹20 lakh] on day one, ₹3.45 crore [Telugu: ₹3.1 crore; Tamil: ₹35 lakh] on day two and ₹3.1 crore [Telugu: ₹2.75 crore; Tamil: ₹35 lakh] on day three. On day four, the film earned only ₹1.3 crore [Telugu: ₹1.15 crore; Tamil: ₹15 lakh] nett in India for all languages. So far, the film has minted ₹13.6 crore [Telugu: ₹12.55 crore; Tamil: ₹1.05 crore].

Family Star review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Family Star could’ve been a simple, earnest film about a man taking up the responsibility of a massive family and finding love. We could’ve also gotten a film where the protagonist is content with his circumstances till he’s forced to face reality. Instead, you get a film that feels stretched, filled with ridiculous plot points and speeches that make you feel like you're in a time warp.”

About Family Star

Family Star features Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur. The film marks their first collaboration. The film also stars Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, Ravi Babu and Abhinaya. It also features Rashmika Mandanna in a special appearance. Produced by Dil Raju, this multilingual release (Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi) hit theatres on April 5.

Mrunal on Family Star

Ahead of the film's release, Mrunal Thakur attended a promotional event in Hyderabad. Later, she shared pictures on Instagram with Vijay from the event. A part of her caption read, "...but all in all I'm so so so excited to finally share our lovely film with you all. A hearty thanks to the Telugu media for always making me feel so welcome. This film is for all those heroes who wear an imaginary cape and are always there for you no matter what. This film is an ode to all the stars of our families and our hearts."

