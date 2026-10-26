Actor couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are not new to scrutiny. But this time, it was not their work that everyone was talking about. After a long round of promotional interviews for their recent film Ranabaali initially sparked chatter, the couple’s appearance on Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan only added fuel to the fire. Analysis and think pieces on how Deverakonda was a ‘red flag’ were not uncommon on social media for the past week. Now, the actor himself seemed to take a dig at all the din.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were guests on a recent episode of Koffee With Karan.

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(Also Read: Madhoo is in love with Rashmika Mandanna owning her South Indian accent on Koffee With Karan; recalls being judged for it in Bollywood)

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Vijay Deverakonda re-posts video analysing his ‘red flag’ behaviour

{{^usCountry}} On his Instagram Stories, Deverakonda re-posted a satirical video by influencer Anirudh Narayanam. Titled ‘Those Insta Psychologists Analysing the Show!’, the Reel shows a woman criticising everything from the actor sitting on the right side of the couch, to having a coffee cup by his side while Rashmika has none, to the way he looked at her at certain moments. She criticises him for being narcissistic and patriarchal, calling him a red flag. He is even criticised for not following Rashmika on Instagram. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On his Instagram Stories, Deverakonda re-posted a satirical video by influencer Anirudh Narayanam. Titled ‘Those Insta Psychologists Analysing the Show!’, the Reel shows a woman criticising everything from the actor sitting on the right side of the couch, to having a coffee cup by his side while Rashmika has none, to the way he looked at her at certain moments. She criticises him for being narcissistic and patriarchal, calling him a red flag. He is even criticised for not following Rashmika on Instagram. {{/usCountry}}

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The video mirrored everything Deverakonda has been criticised for since the KWK episode dropped. But the actor seemed to think the satire on it was hilarious. Re-posting it with laughter emojis, he wrote, “Needs Subtitles. Regional Languages lo (In regional languages).” The Reel was flooded with comments after the actor re-shared it. “funny but i still get narcissitic- empath dynamic vibe from their relationship,” read one comment. “Most matured reel on entire issue,” read another. Some joked that the influencer in the video wore a symbolic red T-shirt too, to make his point.

Vijay Deverakonda took a dig at 'Insta psychologists' analysing his relationship.

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna’s appearance on KWK

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Deverakonda and Rashmika got engaged in secret in October last year in Hyderabad and got married in the presence of their loved ones in February this year in Udaipur. The couple only confirmed the wedding and their relationship while flying out of Hyderabad, despite the news leaking much earlier. They did not confirm how long they dated before tying the knot, though rumours about the two have been circulating for years now.

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In the KWK episode, Deverakonda revealed that Rashmika was the one who proposed marriage first. Hesitant and wanting to be sure of their relationship, he made her ask him a 100 times over the span of a year before he said yes. Deverakonda also said that he felt insulted when another ring Rashmika wore was mistaken for her engagement ring. Asking her to show the stacked rings on her finger, he commented that these were more his style. The actor also stated that he did not officially get down on one knee till their pre-wedding.