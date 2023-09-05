Vijay Deverakonda will give away 1 crore of his earnings from Kushi, to distribute 1 lakh each to 100 families

Vijay Deverakonda attended an event in Visakhapatnam on Monday to celebrate the success of his film Kushi. The romantic comedy stars Vijay opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Giving a pleasant surprise to his fans at the event, Vijay said that he will not just be sharing his happiness with his fans, but also his earnings from the film, and went on to announce that he would distribute ₹1 lakh each to 100 families. Also read: Kushi box office collection day 4: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda film falls to ₹4 crore on 1st Monday

What Vijay Deverakonda said

Vijay Deverakonda made his fans happy after Kushi release.

“I am announcing the distribution of one crore rupees to 100 families in order to share my joy with you. Each of the 100 families will receive one lakh rupees. This money is from my personal account,” he told fans from the stage in Telugu and was greeted with loud cheers from the crowd. Earlier this year, he had sent 100 fans on all-expenses-paid trip to Manali.

Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared a video clip of the actor's announcement on X Monday night.

According to a news portal India Posts English, Vijay said that he wanted to earn good money, make his parents happy and be respected in the society. He said that from now on he has decided to work for his fans who are the reason behind Kushi success despite fake reviews and negative comments against the film. He said some are running a negative campaign against the film but his fans' love overcame everything. He almost turned emotional when he said that he will share his earnings with his fans and promised that the amount will be given to 100 families within a week or ten days.

More about Kushi

Kushi had opened at ₹16 crore and now stands at a domestic total of ₹39.25 crore. It is directed by Shiva Nirvana and also stars Sachin Khedekar, Saranya Ponvannan, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi Jayaram and Rohini.

Kushi is a love story of a couple who fall in love during their individual Kashmir trip and go on to tie the knot amid opposition from their respective families who claim that their horoscopes don't match. Soon, their marriage hits a roadblock as differences arise between the two.

