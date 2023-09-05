Kushi box office collection day 4: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda film falls to 4 crore on 1st Monday

Kushi box office

Kushi had released amid positive reviews and collected around ₹10 crore each on Saturday and Sunday. The Telugu film stands at ₹39.25 crore after four days of its release. It had collected ₹30 crore worldwide gross on its opening day. "Blockbuster Family Entertainer #Kushi... Sensational Day 1 with 30.1 CR GROSS WORLDWIDE and a super strong Day 2 on cards," the official X handle from producer Mythri Movie Makers tweeted about the opening figures.

Kushi hit the theatres on September 1 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The film is a romantic comedy directed by Shiva Nirvana and has several romantic numbers like Na Rojaa Nuvve, Aradhya, Yedhaki Oka Gaayam, Osi Pellama and the Kushi title song. Hesham Abdul Wahab has given music for the film.

Shiva Nirvana on working with Samantha

Samantha and Shiva Nirvana had earlier worked together on the film Majili. About working with her on Kushi, he told Indianexpress.com, “I always respect a great artiste. I worked with Samantha for Majili. Before Majili, I knew of her as a very good artiste but when I started working with her, I came to know how amazing she can act. She can translate my lines very easily and she can improvise my lines during performance."

He also said, “The greatest thing about Sam is that once she is in front of the camera, whatever tragedy, shock, whatever bad news is in her mind, for that short while” is kept aside by the actor when she is performing.

Kushi comes after Samantha's film Shaakuntalam and Vijay's Liger failed at the box office. Samantha is currently on a break from work to focus on her health as she struggles with Myositis. She had returned for the Kushi musical concert during her break.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON