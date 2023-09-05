News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Kushi box office collection day 4: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda film falls to 4 crore on 1st Monday

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Sep 05, 2023 07:50 AM IST

Kushi box office: The romantic comedy starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda is their second film together after Mahanati.

Kushi box office: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda film had a wonderful opening of 16 crore in theatres on Friday and a comparatively lower weekend collection. The film fell down to 4 crore on Monday as per early estimates reported by Sacnilk.com. (Also read: Nagarjuna asks Vijay Deverakonda about former daughter-in-law Samantha Ruth Prabhu, calls them ‘amazing pair’)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda in a still from Kushi.
Kushi box office

Kushi had released amid positive reviews and collected around 10 crore each on Saturday and Sunday. The Telugu film stands at 39.25 crore after four days of its release. It had collected 30 crore worldwide gross on its opening day. "Blockbuster Family Entertainer #Kushi... Sensational Day 1 with 30.1 CR GROSS WORLDWIDE and a super strong Day 2 on cards," the official X handle from producer Mythri Movie Makers tweeted about the opening figures.

Kushi hit the theatres on September 1 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The film is a romantic comedy directed by Shiva Nirvana and has several romantic numbers like Na Rojaa Nuvve, Aradhya, Yedhaki Oka Gaayam, Osi Pellama and the Kushi title song. Hesham Abdul Wahab has given music for the film.

Shiva Nirvana on working with Samantha

Samantha and Shiva Nirvana had earlier worked together on the film Majili. About working with her on Kushi, he told Indianexpress.com, “I always respect a great artiste. I worked with Samantha for Majili. Before Majili, I knew of her as a very good artiste but when I started working with her, I came to know how amazing she can act. She can translate my lines very easily and she can improvise my lines during performance."

He also said, “The greatest thing about Sam is that once she is in front of the camera, whatever tragedy, shock, whatever bad news is in her mind, for that short while” is kept aside by the actor when she is performing.

Kushi comes after Samantha's film Shaakuntalam and Vijay's Liger failed at the box office. Samantha is currently on a break from work to focus on her health as she struggles with Myositis. She had returned for the Kushi musical concert during her break.

