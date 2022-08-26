When Allu Arjun said dad Allu Aravind doesn't get a discount to sign him in films: 'He pays the market price'

Allu Arjun once revealed that he and his father Allu Aravind are all about business when it comes to their collaborations as actor and filmmaker, respectively. Aravind had produced his son's debut film, Gangotri, in 2003. The father-son duo has collaborated on a number of films including Badrinath and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo since then. Also Read| When Chiranjeevi cheered as young Ram Charan and Allu Arjun danced their heart out. Watch video

In an interview in 2020, Arjun called his father Allu Aravind a smart producer for sending him the payment for his work before their film is released. He also revealed how they navigate financial negotiations without jeopardising their personal relationship.

During a conversation with Film Companion, Arjun was asked about his father's comments that he makes sure to send his payment in time. The actor replied, "He is a smart producer. He is paying me before. Because once he gets his profits I will ask for more...We draw lines very well. He is a producer, I am an actor, and we have been working ever since. And there's always a market price, and he pays the market price." Asked if he doesn't give his dad a discount, Arjun said with a laugh, "No. My dad doesn't give me one. He doesn't give me a bonus so why should I give him a discount?... So no matter how well the movie runs, I am not gonna get an overflow of it."

Arjun revealed that they don't directly discuss money and have an associate who does the negotiations for them. He shared, "We actually have a third person-- Mr. Vasu. He is a very close associate of ours and a producer in Geetha Arts. So he tells his expectations and I quote mine and then there's a negotiation. I negotiate with him (Mr. Vasu), I don't negotiate with my dad. I don't think those one-two days we speak to each other much. After two-three days, he will come and pat me and he's like 'you are a hard bargainer,' and I am like 'with you...yeah...I have to be.'"

Arjun is known for playing the lead in films like Arya, Bunny, Parugu, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, and Dangerous Khiladi among others. He will be next seen in the second instalment of his film Pushpa, which was the highest-grossing Indian film in 2021. Allu Aravind's notable works as a producer include Vijetha, Ghajini, Magadheera, and Darling among others.

