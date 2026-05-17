Who is Pavala Shyamala? Veteran actor found on street after being turned away by hospital receives aid from Dil Raju
Telugu actor Pavala Shyamala, who has worked in hundreds of projects was turned away at a hospital due to lack of funds. Dil Raju has stepped in to help.
Veteran Telugu actor Pavala Shyamala has been playing supporting roles in star films since 1985. But the last few years have not been kind to the actor, who has been in financial distress. Recently, she was turned away from a hospital due to a lack of funds and was found on the street by the police. Producer Dil Raju has stepped in to help her.
Pavala Shyama turned away from hospital
Raju’s team states that Shyamala visited a private hospital for treatment of a heart ailment. However, she was allegedly turned away due to a lack of funds and sent back in a taxi. The driver allegedly dropped her off at a junction in the middle of the night. Locals who noticed her, helpless, on the footpath alerted the police. The police shifted her to the RK Foundation.
As soon as the news went viral on social media, the producer and the Film Development Corporation chairman, Dil Raju, stepped in. He dispatched his team to the hospital to consult with doctors and took measures to ensure she received proper treatment. The latest video of Shyamala shows her and her daughter breaking down as they thank the producer and his team for their help.
Dr Ramakrishna from the RK Foundation told Siasat, “The actress is being treated at our foundation for free for the past two to three years. However, she had to go out since our foundation doesn’t have cardio specialities.”
Financial issues in the past{{/usCountry}}
Dr Ramakrishna from the RK Foundation told Siasat, “The actress is being treated at our foundation for free for the past two to three years. However, she had to go out since our foundation doesn’t have cardio specialities.”
Financial issues in the past{{/usCountry}}
Unfortunately, this is not the first time Shyamala has faced financial troubles. In December 2025, DC reported that the actor is struggling due to severe health issues and financial woes. The actor and her daughter were reportedly asked to leave their stay facility and were left vulnerable on the streets. Police rescued the pair from taking an extreme step and shifted them to a charitable home.
In 2021, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, aka Raj & DK, urged fans on social media to help support the veteran actor, describing her difficult condition. They raised funds on the Milaap platform, revealing that she was struggling to make ends meet. The fundraiser also mentioned that Shyamala’s daughter was bedridden with tuberculosis. The actor had sold her awards and trophies before that. Over the years, actors such as Sai Durgha Tej, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan and Allu Arjun also offered her support.
Over the years, Shyamala has become known for playing comedic roles in films such as Golimaar, Khadgam, Andhrawala, and Varsham, having acted alongside stars such as Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, and more. Mathu Vadalara in 2019 is her last major credited appearance. Some of her scenes have even found a second lease as memes.
If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918
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