Who is Pavala Shyamala? Veteran actor found on street after being turned away by hospital receives aid from Dil Raju

Veteran Telugu actor Pavala Shyamala has been playing supporting roles in star films since 1985. But the last few years have not been kind to the actor, who has been in financial distress. Recently, she was turned away from a hospital due to a lack of funds and was found on the street by the police. Producer Dil Raju has stepped in to help her.

Pavala Shyama turned away from hospital

Pavala Shyama was found in dire need of help by the police before Dil Raju stepped in.

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Raju’s team states that Shyamala visited a private hospital for treatment of a heart ailment. However, she was allegedly turned away due to a lack of funds and sent back in a taxi. The driver allegedly dropped her off at a junction in the middle of the night. Locals who noticed her, helpless, on the footpath alerted the police. The police shifted her to the RK Foundation.

As soon as the news went viral on social media, the producer and the Film Development Corporation chairman, Dil Raju, stepped in. He dispatched his team to the hospital to consult with doctors and took measures to ensure she received proper treatment. The latest video of Shyamala shows her and her daughter breaking down as they thank the producer and his team for their help.

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Ramakrishna from the RK Foundation told Siasat, “The actress is being treated at our foundation for free for the past two to three years. However, she had to go out since our foundation doesn’t have cardio specialities.” Financial issues in the past {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Ramakrishna from the RK Foundation told Siasat, “The actress is being treated at our foundation for free for the past two to three years. However, she had to go out since our foundation doesn’t have cardio specialities.” Financial issues in the past {{/usCountry}}

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Unfortunately, this is not the first time Shyamala has faced financial troubles. In December 2025, DC reported that the actor is struggling due to severe health issues and financial woes. The actor and her daughter were reportedly asked to leave their stay facility and were left vulnerable on the streets. Police rescued the pair from taking an extreme step and shifted them to a charitable home.

In 2021, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, aka Raj & DK, urged fans on social media to help support the veteran actor, describing her difficult condition. They raised funds on the Milaap platform, revealing that she was struggling to make ends meet. The fundraiser also mentioned that Shyamala’s daughter was bedridden with tuberculosis. The actor had sold her awards and trophies before that. Over the years, actors such as Sai Durgha Tej, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan and Allu Arjun also offered her support.

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Over the years, Shyamala has become known for playing comedic roles in films such as Golimaar, Khadgam, Andhrawala, and Varsham, having acted alongside stars such as Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, and more. Mathu Vadalara in 2019 is her last major credited appearance. Some of her scenes have even found a second lease as memes.

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If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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