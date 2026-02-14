Did Dil Raju really pay ₹120 crore to distribute Yash's Toxic in Telugu states? He denies it's a ‘publicity stunt’
Last week, Dil Raju announced that his Sri Venkateswara Creations has struck a deal with the makers of Yash's Toxic to distribute it in Andhra, Telangana.
Last week, Dil Raju announced that his Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC) has struck a deal with the makers of Yash's Toxic to distribute it in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. He also stated that the deal between SVC and producers of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations was for him to pay ₹120 crore for distribution in the Telugu states. When met with scepticism that it was a PR stunt, here’s how the producer responded. (Also Read: How Toxic plans to edge out Dhurandhar 2 in Telugu states with massive ₹120 crore distribution deal | Explainer)
Did Dil Raju really pay ₹120 crore for Toxic?
While promoting his upcoming production, Markandeya, a reporter remarked, “I don’t know whether to call you Dil Raju or Dare Raju, sir.” When Raju smiled and asked him to call him by whichever name, the reporter expressed scepticism and said, “Nobody would dare to invest ₹120 crore to distribute a film as you’ve done for Toxic. A lot of people are shocked by it.”
When the producer replied, “I am ready for whatever you say,” another reporter persevered and said, “People think it’s a publicity stunt to announce the figure.” Raju seemed unbothered by the line of questioning, replying, “Let me do one thing. For those who are doubtful, once I transfer the money, I will share my bank statement. Maybe people will believe me then.”
Toxic makers’ deal with Dil Raju for Telugu states
For the unversed, SVC has acquired the AP and TG distribution rights for Toxic for a whopping ₹120 crore (on an advance commission basis). This marks their largest acquisition for a non-Telugu-origin film. There were three major contenders vying for the AP-TG rights of Toxic, including PVR Inox; however, SVC says they bagged the deal.
“Yash stands as a formidable titan of Indian cinema, and post KGF 2, his market has only grown stronger across the world. The audience’s anticipation for his next film after KGF 2 has been building for a while now. With a four-year wait, the buzz and expectations around this film are massive. We at SVC are stoked to present this prestigious project and hope to continue collaborating with Yash on many more films,” said Raju in a statement last week.
About Toxic
Geetu Mohandas’ Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth-starrer Toxic was shot simultaneously in Kannada and English. But the film is aiming for release in other South Indian languages and Hindi as well. It will clash with Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which will also hit screens on March 19.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.