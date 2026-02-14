Did Dil Raju really pay ₹120 crore to distribute Yash's Toxic in Telugu states? He denies it's a ‘publicity stunt’

Last week, Dil Raju announced that his Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC) has struck a deal with the makers of Yash's Toxic to distribute it in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. He also stated that the deal between SVC and producers of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations was for him to pay ₹120 crore for distribution in the Telugu states. When met with scepticism that it was a PR stunt, here’s how the producer responded. (Also Read: How Toxic plans to edge out Dhurandhar 2 in Telugu states with massive ₹120 crore distribution deal | Explainer) Dil Raju's distribution house has paid ₹120 crore to distribute Yash's Toxic.

Did Dil Raju really pay ₹ 120 crore for Toxic? While promoting his upcoming production, Markandeya, a reporter remarked, “I don’t know whether to call you Dil Raju or Dare Raju, sir.” When Raju smiled and asked him to call him by whichever name, the reporter expressed scepticism and said, “Nobody would dare to invest ₹120 crore to distribute a film as you’ve done for Toxic. A lot of people are shocked by it.”

When the producer replied, “I am ready for whatever you say,” another reporter persevered and said, “People think it’s a publicity stunt to announce the figure.” Raju seemed unbothered by the line of questioning, replying, “Let me do one thing. For those who are doubtful, once I transfer the money, I will share my bank statement. Maybe people will believe me then.”