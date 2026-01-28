Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is 1st Bollywood film to earn ₹1000 cr in India; joins Baahubali, KGF, Pushpa in elite list

Nearly two months after its release, Dhurandhar is still going strong at the domestic box office. The Aditya Dhar film rewrote record books in its first six weeks, setting new records for daily collections week after week. Now, in its eighth week, the film has scaled a new peak - becoming only the fourth film ever to cross ₹1000 crore gross in the Indian market. All other films in the list are from the south, making Dhurandhar in the only Bollywood film in the list. Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar.

Dhurandhar grosses ₹ 1000 crore in India In its eighth weekend, Dhurandhar collected ₹2.9 crore net in India, adding ₹1.25 crore more on Republic Day. Its earnings on January 26, its 53rd day in theatres, took Dhurandhar’s domestic collection past ₹1000 crore. The film has now earned ₹1002 crore gross ( ₹835 crore net) in India. The previous earnings record for a Hindi film in India belonged to Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which earned ₹760 crore gross domestically.