Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is 1st Bollywood film to earn ₹1000 cr in India; joins Baahubali, KGF, Pushpa in elite list
Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar has become the third-highest-grossing film in India after reaching the ₹1000 crore mark domestically.
Nearly two months after its release, Dhurandhar is still going strong at the domestic box office. The Aditya Dhar film rewrote record books in its first six weeks, setting new records for daily collections week after week. Now, in its eighth week, the film has scaled a new peak - becoming only the fourth film ever to cross ₹1000 crore gross in the Indian market. All other films in the list are from the south, making Dhurandhar in the only Bollywood film in the list.
Dhurandhar grosses ₹1000 crore in India
In its eighth weekend, Dhurandhar collected ₹2.9 crore net in India, adding ₹1.25 crore more on Republic Day. Its earnings on January 26, its 53rd day in theatres, took Dhurandhar’s domestic collection past ₹1000 crore. The film has now earned ₹1002 crore gross ( ₹835 crore net) in India. The previous earnings record for a Hindi film in India belonged to Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which earned ₹760 crore gross domestically.
The elite ₹1000 crore club
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is now the only Bollywood film in a very select club of just four films. Leading the pack is Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule, which grossed ₹ 1,471 crore in India. Pushpa 2 broke the record of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which grossed ₹1417 crore in 2017. The third film on the list is the highest-grossing Kannada film of all time - Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2, which earned ₹1001 crore in India.
|Highest grossing films in India
|S No
|Film
|Domestic gross
|1
|Pushpa 2
|₹1471 crore
|2
|Baahubali 2
|₹1417 crore
|3
|Dhurandhar
|₹1002 crore
|4
|KGF Chapter 2
|₹1001 crore
|5
|RRR
|₹916 crore
|6
|Kalki 2898 AD
|₹767 crore
|7
|Jawan
|₹760 crore
|8
|Kantara Chapter 1
|₹741 crore
|9
|Chhaava
|₹716 crore
|10
|Stree 2
|₹713 crore
All about Dhurandhar
Dhurandhar has been a resounding success overseas as well, earning over $33 million in international territories despite a ban in the Middle East. Its worldwide gross stands at almost ₹1300 crore as of January 28. The spy thriller is directed by Aditya Dhar and stars Ranveer in the lead role, alongside Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal. A sequel, Dhurandhar 2, will release in March to conclude the story.
