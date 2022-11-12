Yashoda box office day one collection: Samantha Ruth Prabhu film opens at 5.6 crore; beats Thank You, The Ghost

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
telugu cinema
Published on Nov 12, 2022 08:09 PM IST

Yashoda box office day one collection: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's action thriller has earned ₹5.6 crore globally, beating the likes of The Ghost, Thank You, and Virata Parvam.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a still from Yashoda.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s action thriller Yashoda has had a good start at the box office. The Telugu film, billed as the actor’s first ‘pan-India’ release, earned 3 crore nett across India and 5.6 crore gross globally on its first day. While that is not a huge number, it is still higher than some of the recent action films from the industry, including Nagarjuna’s The Ghost. Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Telugu film Yashoda earns 55 crore before release

Yashoda, directed by Hari, is a thriller where Samantha plays a surrogate mother. The film had received a shot in the arm financially prior to the release when it did a business of 55 crore from non-theatrical rights, the highest of Samantha’s career. It kept that momentum going as it released on Friday with good collections from the Telugu-speaking states.

As per trade tracker Sacnilk, Yashoda earned 3.06 crore on day one in all languages across India. Of this, 2.7 crore came from the Telugu version only. The pan-India aspirations of the film have not taken off however. The Tamil version earned 25 lakh on day one, the Hindi version 10 lakh, and the Malayalam version just over 1 lakh. The total global gross of the film is 5.6 crore, much higher than Telugu action films like The Ghost and Virata Parvam.

On Thursday, a day before the film’s release, trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to share that Yashoda has done pre-release business of over 55 crore. As per his tweet, the digital rights of the film have been sold for 24 crore. Satellite rights have been sold for 13 crore, while Hindi dubbing rights and overseas distribution rights have been sold for 3.5 crore and 2.5 crore, respectively. He also added that the theatrical distribution rights of the film within India have been sold for 12 crore.

Yashoda has also opened to largely positive reviews from critics, which means the film could grow over the weekend via word of mouth.

HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

