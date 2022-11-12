Yashoda box office day one collection: Samantha Ruth Prabhu film opens at 5.6 crore; beats Thank You, The Ghost

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s action thriller Yashoda has had a good start at the box office. The Telugu film, billed as the actor’s first ‘pan-India’ release, earned ₹3 crore nett across India and ₹5.6 crore gross globally on its first day. While that is not a huge number, it is still higher than some of the recent action films from the industry, including Nagarjuna’s The Ghost. Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Telugu film Yashoda earns ₹55 crore before release

Yashoda, directed by Hari, is a thriller where Samantha plays a surrogate mother. The film had received a shot in the arm financially prior to the release when it did a business of ₹55 crore from non-theatrical rights, the highest of Samantha’s career. It kept that momentum going as it released on Friday with good collections from the Telugu-speaking states.

As per trade tracker Sacnilk, Yashoda earned ₹3.06 crore on day one in all languages across India. Of this, ₹2.7 crore came from the Telugu version only. The pan-India aspirations of the film have not taken off however. The Tamil version earned ₹25 lakh on day one, the Hindi version ₹10 lakh, and the Malayalam version just over ₹1 lakh. The total global gross of the film is ₹5.6 crore, much higher than Telugu action films like The Ghost and Virata Parvam.

On Thursday, a day before the film’s release, trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to share that Yashoda has done pre-release business of over ₹55 crore. As per his tweet, the digital rights of the film have been sold for ₹24 crore. Satellite rights have been sold for ₹13 crore, while Hindi dubbing rights and overseas distribution rights have been sold for ₹3.5 crore and ₹2.5 crore, respectively. He also added that the theatrical distribution rights of the film within India have been sold for ₹12 crore.

Yashoda has also opened to largely positive reviews from critics, which means the film could grow over the weekend via word of mouth.

