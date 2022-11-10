Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Telugu film Yashoda earns 55 crore already, does highest pre-release business of actor's career

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s forthcoming Telugu thriller Yashoda has earned around ₹ 55 crore even before its release, as per trade sources. This is said to be the highest pre-release business for a Samantha film that is women-centric. The film, directed by Hari and Harish, releases in cinemas this week. Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Yashoda co-star Unni Mukandan on her ill health

In Yashoda, Samantha plays a surrogate mother, who would not stop at anything to protect her child. Industry tracker Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to share that Yashoda has done pre-release business over ₹55 crore. As per his tweet, the digital rights of the film have been sold for ₹24 crore. Satellite rights have been sold for ₹13 crore, while Hindi dubbing rights and overseas distribution rights have been sold for ₹3.5 crore and ₹2.5 crore, respectively. He also added that the theatrical distribution rights of the film within India have been sold for ₹12 crore.

Meanwhile, Samantha recently opened up about her health condition in a promotional interview for Yashoda. Recalling the journey, she went through battling her condition, an emotional Samantha also clarified that she’s not at a life-threatening stage, and wished the media could have avoided exaggerated reporting on her health condition.

A clip from her promotional interview was shared on social media. She can be seen turning emotional talking about how she dealt with her health scare. The actor said, “As I said in my post (Instagram), some days are good, some are bad. Some days, I’ve felt even taking one more step would be difficult. But when I look back, I wonder I’ve gone through so much and have come this far. I’m here to fight.”

In the same clip, Samantha clarified she’s not at a stage where her condition is life-threatening. “I want to clear one thing. I saw a lot of articles describing my condition as life-threatening. The stage I’m in, it’s not life-threatening. At the moment, I’m not dead yet. I don’t think those headlines were very necessary,” she said.

