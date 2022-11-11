Yashoda movie review: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in familiar but engaging thriller

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been very picky when it comes to her female-centric projects. Her choices so far have paid off handsomely with films like U-Turn and Oh! Baby working big time with the audiences. Her latest outing Yashoda, too, falls in the same category, as it offers something new to the viewers and it succeeds to a large extent, despite taking a very familiar route when it comes to some twists. In a refreshing departure from what we’ve seen of her in the recent past, Samantha delivers a knockout performance in Yashoda, playing a role that’s hard to guess for the most part. It’s an earnest performance and she makes even some dull predictable moments watchable with her presence. Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Telugu film Yashoda earns ₹55 crore already, does highest pre-release business of actor's career

Samantha plays Yashoda, and her world revolves around her younger sister. When she desperately needs money for her sister’s operation, she signs up to become a surrogate mother. She’s soon transferred to the high-tech facility called Eva; a company that’s helping people fulfil their dreams of becoming parents through surrogacy. It’s a major change for Yashoda, who slowly starts to make friends inside with some fellow surrogate mothers. Everything is fine at first but things slowly start to spiral out of control, and Yashoda suspects that something suspicious about the place. The local police is also investigating a high profile case of a road accident involving a businessman and a top model. As Yashoda tries to uncover the secrets of Eva, a strange connection is established with the case the police are working on. The rest of the story is about what’s Eva actually doing in the name of surrogacy?

Yashoda takes time to actually take off and get the audience invested. It has some very interesting stretches as it openly talks about making surrogacy mainstream and the attempt deserves to be praised. At the same time, it also talks about how we as humans are abusing medical advancement for our own greed. Somewhere, Yashoda tries to walk a tightrope in trying to establish the fact that surrogacy can both be a boon as well as bane. The film’s central premise is very interesting and it’s rarely explored before. This is exactly what makes Yashoda standout, and probably made even Samantha sign the project. The grouse comes in the form of the plot twist which has been tried many times before. It’s not about the familiarity of the plot twist but it’s so generic that it lacks excitement.

Nevertheless, it’s Samantha’s show all the way. The way she handles her character and the eventual transformation is proof of her ability to go the extra mile to make her performance look authentic. Both Unni Mukundan and Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar get very interesting parts and it’s quite bold of both of them to play such characters without much fuss. The production design deserves a special mention since most of the story unfolds inside a large facility and the setwork is commendable.

