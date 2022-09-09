Yashoda teaser: Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays a pregnant woman fighting for survival in new thriller. Watch

The teaser of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s upcoming multilingual film Yashoda was unveiled on Thursday. Going by the visuals, the film looks like a survival thriller centred on a pregnant woman, played by Samantha herself. Originally shot in Telugu, the film will be dubbed and released in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. (Also Read | Yashoda trailer: Pregnant Samantha Ruth Prabhu wakes up in a golden cage, gets her own Truman Show)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the teaser on her Twitter page, Samantha wrote, “Strength, will power and adrenaline (sic).” The teaser opens with the shot of Yashoda, played by Samantha, being told that she’s pregnant. As the doctor advises her to take utmost care of herself during the pregnancy period, we get shots of her being chased by someone. It looks like an edge-of-the-seat fight for survival thriller.

In the comment section, fans wrote that it’s going to be an award-worth performance from Samantha. A person wrote, “Superrbbbb lady superstar..... especially this scene tho goosebumps.... wishing and manifesting for a National award (sic).” Another tweet read, “This is next level (sic).” A fan commented, “Mind blowing. Never before Sam (sic).”

Samantha shared the teaser on her Twitter page.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Besides Samantha, the film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma and others. Directed by Hari and Harish, Yashoda is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner of Sridevi Movies and is set to release this year.

Samantha, who is currently basking in the success of her latest release Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, is looking forward to the release of the upcoming magnum opus Shakuntalam.

In 2020, speaking at the launch of the movie, Samantha said that this will be her dream project and dream role. She’s also teaming up with Gunasekhar for the first time. Also, Samantha is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Arrangements of Love, which will be directed by Downton Abbey creator Philip John.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.