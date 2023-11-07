Yatra 2: German actor Suzanne Bernert to play Sonia Gandhi in sequel, new poster out

Former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, late Rajasekhara Reddy's biopic titled Yatra 2, is in production. On Tuesday, the makers released a poster featuring the character of Sonia Gandhi. In this movie, the role of YSR is being played by Malayalam actor Mammootty, and the role of Jaganmohan Reddy is being portrayed by Tamil actor Jiiva.

Sonia Gandhi will be portrayed by Suzanne Bernert.

Sonia Gandhi, the former president of the Congress Party and an integral part of their lives, will also find a portrayal in Yatra 2. Her role is being played by German actor Suzanne Bernert. Mahi V. Raghav is directing Yatra 2, which is being produced jointly by 70mm Entertainments, Three Atom Leaves, and Shiva Meka.

Who is Suzanne?

Suzanne Bernert has been chosen for the role for her close resemblance to Sonia Gandhi. She has already appeared in various ads as well as in other Hindi movies, web series, and TV serials.

Suzanne was the wife of late actor Akhil Mishra who died earlier this year.

The first part, titled Yatra, was based on YS Rajasekhara Reddy's foot march and was a success. With the audience's support, they are now bringing Yatra 2 ahead of the elections in Andhra Pradesh. This movie will show how YS and his son Jaganmohan Reddy rose in politics.

About Yatra and Yatra 2

The film is set to cover events like YS becoming the Chief Minister for the second time in 2009, his subsequent death in a helicopter crash, Jagan's foot march, leaving the Congress Party, his jail term, establishing his own party, and his rise to the position of Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Yatra was released on February 8, 2019, while Yatra 2 is set to be released on February 8, 2024.

HT review for the first part read, “What really makes Yatra a solid – if not great – political film is the fact that it does not try to make YSR appear heroic, despite having a star like Mammootty essay the character. It humanizes the protagonist and makes us really understand why YSR was a powerful leader and what set him apart from his contemporaries.”

