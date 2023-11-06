The Bear carries on: Season 3 with Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri confirmed

The Bear is officially ready to growl!

Since then, the show has had two highly successful seasons and is all set to grace the screens for a third one.

On Monday, November 6, 2023, FX announced that the series has been renewed for a third season, which will debut in 2024.

Nick Grad, President of FX Entertainment hosted a press release addressing the announcement and said, "The Bear, which wowed audiences in its first season only to achieve even greater heights in season two, has become a cultural phenomenon."

"We're so proud to partner with Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, and the rest of the creative team, as well as the brilliant cast led by Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. What they and the crew have done is truly remarkable, and we and our partners at Hulu join fans in looking forward to the next chapter in the story of The Bear," added.

Created by Christopher Storer, the FX comedy series presents the story of a fine-dining chef Carmy Berzatto who comes back home to save his family's failing Chicago sandwich shop, The Original Beef, in the wake of his brother Michael's suicide. In order to do so, he teams up and often butts head with sous chef Sydney.

The series received 13 Emmy nominations for the first season. Jeremy, Ay and Ebon Moss-Bachrach were nominated for the Outstanding Leading Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series categories.

Jon Bernthal and Oliver Platt were both nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series. Additionally, the writing and directing of the show also acclaimed appreciation as the series was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series.

The Bear is among the most nominated comedy series of 2023, coming in third behind The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with 14 and Ted Lasso with 21.

In Season 2, which premiered in June earlier this year, Carmy and Sydney work together with the rest of the staff to develop a new, high-end restaurant, The Bear. This one as well, is expected to secure various nominations this year.

The Bear Season 3: Social Media Reaction