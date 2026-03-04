Civil rights leader the Rev. Jesse L. Jackson is among the influential and noteworthy people who died in February. The year in review: Influential people who have died in 2026

A protege of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and a two-time presidential candidate, he led a lifetime of crusades, advocating for poor people and the underrepresented in the United States and around the world.

February also saw the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed amid U.S. and Israeli military strikes. Khamenei ruled the country for decades, assembling theocratic power and seeking to turn the nation into a regional powerhouse. His death — along with the ongoing fighting in Iran — raises questions about the future of the Islamic Republic.

Others who died in February include actors Robert Duvall, James Van Der Beek, Sondra Lee and Eric Dane; Three Dog Night singer Chuck Negron; and Hall of Fame second baseman Bill Mazeroski.

Here is a roll call of some influential figures who have died this year :

JANUARY ___

Diane Crump, 77. In 1969, she became the first woman to ride professionally in a horse race and a year later became the first female jockey in the Kentucky Derby. Jan. 1.

Ahn Sung-ki, 74. He was one of South Korean cinema’s biggest stars whose prolific 60-year career and positive, gentle public image earned him the nickname “The Nation’s Actor.” Jan. 5.

Aldrich Ames, 84. The CIA turncoat who betrayed Western intelligence assets to the Soviet Union and Russia in one of the most damaging intelligence breaches in U.S. history died in prison. Jan. 5.

Béla Tarr, 70. The celebrated Hungarian filmmaker directed such works as “Sátántangó” and “The Turin Horse” and was the recipient of numerous awards for his long and often darkly comic films. Jan. 6.

Glenn Hall, 94. Nicknamed “Mr. Goalie,” he was a Hockey Hall of Famer whose ironman streak of 502 starts as a goaltender remains an NHL record. Jan. 7.

Bob Weir, 78. The guitarist and singer was an essential member of the Grateful Dead who helped found the sound of the San Francisco counterculture of the 1960s and kept it alive through decades of endless tours and marathon jams. Jan. 10.

Scott Adams, 68. His popular comic strip “Dilbert” captured the frustration of beleaguered, white-collar cubicle workers and satirized the ridiculousness of modern office culture until he was abruptly dropped from syndication in 2023 for racist remarks. Jan. 13.

John Forté, 50. The Grammy-nominated musician was known for his work with the Fugees and the Refugee Camp All-Stars, among others. Jan. 12.

Claudette Colvin, 86. Her 1955 arrest for refusing to give up her seat on a segregated Montgomery bus helped spark the modern civil rights movement. At age 15, she was arrested nine months before Rosa Parks gained international fame for also refusing to give up her seat on a segregated bus. Jan. 13.

Valentino Garavani, 93. He was the jet-set Italian designer whose high-glamour gowns — often in his trademark shade of “Valentino red” — were fashion show staples for nearly half a century. Jan. 19.

Ota Zaremba, 68. He won a weightlifting gold medal at the 1980 Moscow Olympics before admitting to using performance-enhancing drugs under a secret program run by the totalitarian regime in the former Czechoslovakia. Jan. 23.

William Foege, 89. As a doctor, he was a leader of one of humanity’s greatest public health victories — the global eradication of smallpox. Jan. 24.

Catherine O’Hara, 71. The gifted Canadian-born comic actor and “SCTV” alum starred as Macaulay Culkin’s harried mother in two “Home Alone” movies and won an Emmy as the dramatically ditzy, wealthy matriarch Moira Rose in “Schitt’s Creek.” Jan. 30.

Demond Wilson, 79. He found fame in the 1970s playing Lamont on “Sanford and Son” and went on to become a minister. Jan. 30.

FEBRUARY

X.J. Kennedy, 96. He was an award-winning poet, author, translator and educator who schooled millions of students through “The Bedford Reader” and other textbooks and engaged voluntary readers with his children’s stories and intricate, witty verse. Feb. 1.

Chuck Negron, 83. He was a founding member of the soul-rock sensations Three Dog Night who sang lead on such hits as “One” and “Just an Old Fashioned Love Song” and hollered the immortal opening line “Jeremiah was a bullfrog!” on the chart-topping “Joy to the World.” Feb. 2.

Mickey Lolich, 85. He had three complete-game victories for the Detroit Tigers in the 1968 World Series, the last Major League Baseball pitcher to post the incredible feat. Feb. 4.

James Van Der Beek, 48. The heartthrob starred in coming-of-age dramas at the dawn of the new millennium, shooting to fame playing the titular character in “Dawson’s Creek” and in later years mocking his own hunky persona. He had revealed in 2024 that he was being treated for colorectal cancer. Feb. 11.

Robert Duvall, 95. He was an Oscar-winning actor of matchless versatility and dedication whose classic roles included the intrepid consigliere of the first two “Godfather” movies and the over-the-hill country music singer in “Tender Mercies.” Feb. 15.

Frederick Wiseman, 96. He was the celebrated director of “Titicut Follies” and dozens of other documentaries whose in-depth, unadorned movies comprised a unique and revelatory history of American institutions. Feb. 16.

The Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, 84. A protege of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and a two-time presidential candidate, he led the Civil Rights Movement for decades after the revered leader’s assassination. Feb. 17.

Eric Dane, 53. The celebrated actor was best known for his roles on “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Euphoria” and later in life became an advocate for ALS awareness. He died from the disease less than a year after he announced his diagnosis. Feb. 19.

Bill Mazeroski, 89. The Hall of Fame second baseman won eight Gold Glove awards for his steady work in the field and the hearts of countless Pittsburgh Pirates fans for his historic walk-off home run in Game 7 of the 1960 World Series. Feb. 20.

Willie Colón, 75. He was a Grammy-nominated architect of urban salsa music and a social activist. Feb. 21.

Robert Carradine, 71. He was the youngest of his prolific Hollywood family, and his biggest hit was the 1984 comedy “Revenge of the Nerds.” Feb. 23.

Sondra Lee, 97. She was a dancer and actor discovered by the legendary choreographer-director Jerome Robbins and originated the role of Tiger Lily on Broadway in “Peter Pan” and played Minnie Fay in the original production of “Hello, Dolly!” Feb. 23.

Neil Sedaka, 86. The hit-making singer-songwriter’s boyish soprano and bright melodies made him a top act in the early years of rock ‘n’ roll and led to a second run of success in the 1970s. Feb. 27.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 86. He assembled theocratic power in Iran over the decades as its top leader and sought to turn it into a regional powerhouse, bringing it into confrontation with Israel and the United States over its nuclear program while crushing democracy protests. He was killed in U.S. and Israeli military strikes. Feb. 28.

