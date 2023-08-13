'Their snow white hates snow white' Netizens are furious over Disney casting Rachel Zegler as Snow White

Good news awaits the fans who loved Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. The Disney fan favourite is getting a live-action remake with a modern twist, starring Rachel Zegler as the new princess. While the fans loved the story, Rachel has some opposite views over how she feels about snow white and her thoughts are definitely not being welcomed by the movie fans. The Disney fan favourite is getting a live-action remake with a modern twist, starring Rachel Zegler as the new princess.

In a recent interview with Variety, Rachel who plays Snow White in the titular film opened up about the movie suggesting that it was no longer about a princess finding her prince and falling in love.

“It’s no longer 1937, she’s not going to be saved by the prince and she’s not dreaming about true love,” said Rachel.

The lead actress who who has only watched the movie ‘once’ for filming purposes essentially called the prince “a stalker” adding that the new movie was not all about love and the prince's scenes, played by Andrew Bernard, might be cut too.

While netizens are totally in support of a woman pursuing a career and life alongside love, the way the lead actress berated the original story has not left the fans happy. All the lovers of the original story, suggest the movie was much more than only love, it stood for kindness, leadership, courage and hope.

A user took to Twitter to share their views for the same "“I have no idea who tf Rachel Zegler is but now I don’t like her bc of the way she talks about Snow White lmfao. It’s a classic. Not every single movie today needs to be about women in power. We can have movies about princesses being saved by a prince.”

Many are thinking of boycotting the movie""Snow White was about being kind, soft, and gentle. Now she’s something different – is she running for president or something in this new movie? I don't want to see it."

Rachel's interpretation of the story indicates that the message of the movie did not reach her for sure.

The live-action movie set to be released in 2024, has Gal Gadot playing the evil queen and is a Disney production.

