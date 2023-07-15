Tom Holland faces backlashes for explicit scenes in ‘The Crowded Room’, ‘shocked’ fans can't believe what they saw

English actor Tom Holland is getting trolled for the explicit scenes that went on to become viral on Twitter in season 1, episode 8 of ‘The Crowded Room’. In the trending video, Tom Holland is seen getting backshots from actor Elijah Jones.

Tom Holland poses for a portrait to promote the television miniseries "The Crowded Room" on Thursday, June 1, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP)(Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP)

The fans are devastated, and they also went on to mention that his year-long break from movies and the roles he chooses to perform, like in ‘The Crowded Room', definitely have a link.

In the scene that caused a lot of backlash for Tom and his personal image, the background score is Rush’ by Troye Sivan, and Tom is seen walking into a club. One thing to most certainly give credit to in this video is how the team managed to pull off such great aesthetics and visuals in terms of their shots.

As the scene progresses, Tom is seen dancing in a rather disturbing showcase of sexual gestures and moves with actor Elijah Jones. The scene is later grows on to the controversial part where Tom and Elijah are taken back to the washroom scene and Tom Holland is seen receiving back shots from the Afro-American actor.

If you think this is where the controversy stops, it's only getting started. The scene is later shifted to the part where he is seen in a room where Tom snorts a line of cocaine and later goes on to perform more sexual activities with the black man.

A lot of fans really assumed the whole thing to be CGI, but that was only because they couldn't believe what they had just seen.

A Twitter reaction from a fan also stated, "He's getting f*cked in bathrooms, Zendaya's getting tag-teamed in her new movie... these two are going all out." the fan, hinting at the former couple's official breakup.

On the contrary, there have been a few positive messages as well from fans; for instance, one said, "I literally cannot understand how someone could get upset by this. He's an actor in a movie other than Spider-Man. It's literally his job to do different roles."

However, the show didn't really start off with such momentum but now seems to have gone quite the distance at episode 8.

