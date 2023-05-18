Tom Sandoval admits he cheated on Ariana Madix by having an affair with “Miami Girl”

Tom Sandoval has confessed to cheating on Ariana Madix with other women before his latest affair with Raquel Leviss. In the latest episode of the Vanderpump Rules TV series, Sandoval had a confrontation with Scheana Shay. During the verbal tussle, he revealed that he had slept with “Miami Girl” while being in a relationship with Madix.

Tom Sandoval(Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sandoval also claimed that Ariana was aware that he had slept with "Miami Girl". “Ariana has always known the truth about that,” Sandoval claimed to Scheana.

ALSO READ| Killers of the Flower Moon teaser: Martin Scorsese film amps up the mystery and drama ahead of Cannes premiere

During the talk with Scheana, Sandoval further revealed that he had slept with one other woman during his relationship with Ariana. However, he didn't reveal any names but accepted that it wasn't a random person.

Notably, Sandoval and his former longtime girlfriend Madix experienced a significant rift in their relationship when Madix discovered that he had been unfaithful to her with his co-star Leviss. According to reports, Madix stumbled upon an explicit video of Leviss on Sandoval's mobile phone, which caused their breakup. In the aftermath, Madix took the step of deleting her Instagram account. However, both Leviss and Sandoval later expressed remorse and apologized to Madix for their actions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the midst of all the turmoil, Madix put the drama behind her and has embarked on a new chapter in her love life. Recently, she was observed sharing a passionate kiss with her personal trainer, Daniel Wai, during the Coachella festival. The couple has been making public appearances together, including a recent outing at a New York Yankees game earlier this week. Madix seems to have found happiness and moved on from the previous relationship saga.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop