'Ask Anusha Dandekar why I deleted her pics,' says her boyfriend Jason Shah

After deleting her pictures from Instagram, Bigg Boss alumnus Jason Shah has made a curious comment about girlfriend Anusha Dandekar. He has said that it is her who should be asked about it instead.

Jason, who confirmed his relationship with Anusha Dandekar in April, recently appears to have removed all her photos from his page. She has still kept a photo of the two of them on her own page. When asked about it, Jason told a leading daily, "Ask Anusha about this. So what if it is I who has removed her pictures? Usko poocho. Usko phone karo (Ask her, call her)."

About whether he would put the pictures back up, he said, "I might put them back, who knows. It will depend on what and how I feel, man kiya toh karenge (I might if I felt like it)." He added that he was enjoying all the speculation that his act has generated.

Jason had confirmed that he was dating Anusha in April. Speaking about it, he had said, "I haven’t been in a relationship for the last three years. And I have been focusing on my work. When I relaunched my sister in a music video, I was directing it and Anusha was also acting in it. That's when we met and clicked really well. I have never met someone like her. She never judges me. We are just enjoying this phase and are spending quality time together. Anusha and I also have many common friends and it's fun. There is a great cosmic connection between the two of us. Hopefully, this will only grow stronger in the future.”

Anusha was earlier dating actor Karan Kundrra, who she later accused of cheating on her. In an interview with India.com, her sister Shibani Dandekar said: "Her breakup was a difficult period in her life. It happened just before the lockdown. So, it was also a tricky space for her to navigate. Because essentially, everybody is then alone. You have to be able to reach out to people in your life that are there for you, whether it is on Facetime or on a phone call. That is also the way we can be there for each other.”