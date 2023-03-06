Jen Boecher reacts to Rishi Singh's family forcing him on arranged marriage: 'He would choose me over his family'

In the most recent episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Rishi Singh had to face the repercussions of his deceit towards the two most significant women in his life. He presented his fiancée, Jen Boecher, who happens to be 14 years his senior, to his family in Jaipur, India, which came as a shock to his parents, who were still attempting to arrange a marriage for him with another woman. Jen expressed her opinion on Rishi's family and stated that he would prioritize her over his family. (Also read: Mod Sun breaks silence on his breakup with Avril Lavigne: ‘My entire life changed completely, it feels broken')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I'm so confused about everything that happened yesterday, but Rishi called me and asked me if I would still go meet his family today. After sleeping on it, I've cooled down a bit and I'm ready to talk” as mentioned by PEOPLE.

After their intense argument in the previous episode regarding Rishi's failure to disclose their engagement to his family, Jen expressed her concern that his family might coerce him into an arranged marriage if they discover their relationship. "I'm not suggesting that it will occur. Maybe things will turn out well because I understand my mother and family. They don't have ill intentions. Therefore, they most likely won't pressure me," shared Rishi.

When asked about the ultimatum, he guaranteed Jen that he would state his preference for her and that he had no other alternatives. Jen expressed her disapproval of Rishi's family forcing him into an arranged marriage. She said, "But it is reassuring to have Rishi tell me he would choose me over his family."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rishi also confessed, "I'm a little worried about Jen staying angry, and that make a bad impression on my family."

Reacting to Rishi and Jen's equation on the show, one of their fans wrote, “I really love Jen! She's got a beautiful personality and a beautiful heart, I hope she doesn't end up disappointed. ” Another fan commented, “It's weird that she agreed to go visit his family. The family is even weirder for saying they don't understand why Jen should visit for no reason.” Other fan wrote, “That family is too good for her, they seem very classy and respectful traditional family. Not Indian but I can tell it is a good family.”