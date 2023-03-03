Mod Sun breaks silence on his breakup with Avril Lavigne: ‘My entire life changed completely, it feels broken'

Singer Mod Sun recently opened up about his breakup with singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne on Instagram. In a series of posts, Mod Sun shared videos and pictures from his concerts, along with a lengthy message about his current state. He revealed that he is completely heartbroken and struggling to come to terms with the separation. However, he expressed his determination to find a way through this difficult time and thanked his closest friends for supporting him during this trying period. He also promised his fans that he would be back on stage soon and continue to make music. (Also read: Laura Anderson breaks silence on her relationship with Gary Lucy: 'no longer together' days after announcing pregnancy)

Mod recently shared a post that showcased various moments from his concerts and interactions with his fans. The post included a mirror selfie of Mod wearing a white vest, looking directly into the camera. He also shared a mini clip of him singing on stage with full energy and enjoying happy moments with his friends and fans. One of the pictures captured him with a big smile in front of his fans while they reached out to touch him. Another showed him in a candid pose. Mod also posted a couple of monochrome black-and-white selfies to add variety to the post. The post ended with a photo of him shaking hands with one of his fans from his gig days.

Sharing the breakup post on Instagram, Mod wrote, “In 1 week my entire life completely changed…I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken (heart broken emoji). Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage.”

Reacting to the message, one of his fans commented, “All of the little black stars are supporting you. Sending so much love.” To which, Mod replied, “Much love to y'all.” Another fan wrote, “No matter what happens mod, remember 5 minutes from now could be your best moment. Don’t miss it. Love you forever my friend don’t ever ever give up.” To which, Mod responded, “Absolutely.” Other fan wrote, “You’ve faced bigger challenges in life and you always came out on top! She lost the best thing to ever happen to her and karma is real. You deserve better and I’m glad you will have a chance to find someone worthy of you king.” A person commented, “Y'all please stop bashing Avril Lavigne. We don't know what happened.”

Mod Sun and Lavigne collaborated on the single Flames in January 2021 and later in the same month, they met each other. They were first rumored to be in a romantic relationship in the following month, and in April 2022, they got engaged in Paris.

Avril rose to fame in the early 2000s with her debut album, Let Go."She is known for her punk rock-inspired sound and image, with hits such as Complicated, Sk8er Boi, and Girlfriend among others. Mod Sun has released several solo albums and mixtapes, including Look Up, Movie, and BB. He has also collaborated with various artists, such as Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker, and Blackbear.