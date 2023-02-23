Laura Anderson breaks silence on her relationship with Gary Lucy: 'no longer together' days after announcing pregnancy

Laura Anderson has spoken out about her relationship with partner Gary Lucy amidst rumours of a breakup, just over a week after announcing her pregnancy. In a lengthy message shared on Wednesday, she revealed that the couple had indeed broken up and she has since remained in Scotland. Laura emphasized that her main priority at the moment is to have a healthy and happy pregnancy, expressing gratitude to her fans for their love and support during this time. Despite the emotional upheaval, she remains optimistic and committed to moving forward with grace and strength. (Also read: Love Island's Laura Anderson is expecting her first child with Gary Lucy, shows off her baby bump. See pics)

Laura took to Instagram Stories, and shared a long message. The text read, “I had no intention to comment on the breakdown of my relationship with Gary. However, due to what has now been publicly shared by other parties, I have been left with no other choice. Gary and I are no longer together due to multiple reasons which will remain private.”

Laura Anderson shares breakup message via Instagram Stories.

She continued, and wrote further, “Our plan was for me to move to Essex to start our family which I was more than happy to do. However since the breakdown of our relationship I have remained at home in Scotland. My priority is bringing my baby up in a calm and stable environment. I never asked or expected to move to Scotland. I full support him living in Essex to be close to his four amazing children.” She concluded and said, “I am fully focused on having a healthy, happy pregnancy and remain excited to share this incredible journey with you all. Thank you so much for your support! Laura, Buddy and Bump.”

On February 16, Laura a video with her moments from her ‘pregnancy journey' and showed off her baby bump with Gary. The images and video together painted a picture of a happy and connected couple, eagerly anticipating the arrival of their bundle of joy. The couple donned matching red caps and posed for a camera, beaming with radiant smiles. Laura lovingly cradled her baby bump and snapped a selfie while wearing a 'Baby bear' bracelet on her wrist. Meanwhile, Gary captured a video of Laura as she rested in the hospital, showcasing her pregnancy glow. During Celebs Go Dating, Laura fell in love with Gary Lucy.