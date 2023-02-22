‘A bit surreal,’ Paul Rudd on Joining Friends and Only Murders in the Building

Paul Rudd is a beloved actor known for his roles in comedy classics such as Clueless, Anchorman, and This is 40. But his most memorable TV role to date is that of Mike Hannigan, Phoebe's husband in the iconic sitcom Friends. In a recent interview, The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actor shared his thoughts on joining the cast and how he felt during the emotional series finale.

Joining the Friends Cast: A Bit Surreal

Rudd joined Friends in its ninth season, and his character Mike Hannigan quickly became a fan favourite. However, despite his popularity on the show, Rudd admitted that joining the cast was a bit surreal. The show had already been on the air for eight seasons, and the cast and crew had established a tight-knit bond. Rudd felt like an outsider coming in at the end, but he quickly found his place on the set.

Rudd's Role in the Friends Finale: A Front Row Seat to Things He Wasn't Supposed to See

Rudd's character played a significant role in the Friends series finale. He married Phoebe in the penultimate season, and they remained together until the end of the show. However, Rudd revealed that he felt like he was getting a front-row seat to things he wasn't supposed to see during the final episode. He said that the cast was emotional, and he didn't want to get in the way. Despite feeling like he shouldn't be there, Rudd felt honoured to have been a part of such an iconic moment in television history.

Only Murders in the Building: A Dream Come True

Rudd's latest project is the third season of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building. He stars alongside Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and Meryl Streep. In the interview with PEOPLE, Rudd gushed about working with such an incredible cast. He revealed that he has been a fan of Steve Martin for years and that he was thrilled to have the opportunity to work with him.

A Star-Studded Cast: The Greatest of All Time

Rudd spoke highly of his Only Murders in the Building co-stars, especially Meryl Streep, whom he called the greatest of all time. He also praised Martin Short for being one of the funniest people on the planet. Despite working with such an impressive cast, Rudd remained humble and grateful for the opportunity to work alongside his idols.

Only Murders in the Building, a comedy-mystery series, is currently in production on its third season. The first two seasons are available to stream on Hulu, and Friends can be watched in its entirety on HBO Max.