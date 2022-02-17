A producer told me I couldn’t act: Shafaq Naaz

Actor Shafaq Naaz believes that to sustain in the entertainment industry one needs to accept challenges and prove oneself with sheer determination.

“With no backing, I joined a dancing institute in Mumbai as I wanted to try my luck. After much auditioning, I got a show too but was completely clueless about acting in front of the camera. During my initial days, I was shooting for a show and after pack up I got a call from the producer saying ‘Kya tumhe acting nai aati hai? Itna kharab scene kiya hai tumne…’ For once, I was about to break down and also contemplated whether I am in a wrong field. Soon, I did realise that he was actually right,” says the Mahabharat and Shubh Vivah actor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recalling the incident, she adds, “Being a head strong Meeruthiya girl, I knew I have to take up the challenge and prove myself. So, I brushed up my skills and learnt the right nuances. The day when that same producer praised my craft, I was like…point proved!”

Currently busy with a daily soap and waiting for the released of her short film, Naaz says, “It has been ten years in the industry and I really consider myself lucky that good work came to me on right time. My web series Shukla The Tiger is doing well and my on-going TV show Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein is keeping me on a roll. Naaz has also done shows like Chidiya Ghar and Bidaai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With her home state being election bound, Naaz feels it’s important for youth to cast vote. “I’m in Mumbai presently but whenever I am in UP during a polling phase, I always believe in exercising my franchise. Unfortunately, I could not come down this time due to my regular shoots. Meanwhile, my family in Meerut did vote because we believe in abiding by rules and understanding our rights.”