Arti Singh: From a mother, she became my best friend

Actor and Lucknowite Arti Singh’s bond with her mother Geeta Singh has been the talking point during her stay on the reality show Big Boss 13. On Mother’s Day, the Waaris and Parichay actor talks about her mother whom she calls her valentine.

“As a child, I used to be very scared of my mom. The best part about the relationship that has grown with time is that from a mother, she became my best friend, which is very beautiful. Such has been our bond that I can discuss with her anything under the sun. I never lie or hide anything from her. I enjoy being with her, and I never get bored being with her,” says the actor.

She goes on, “Like, I went to the Maldives, and I think she was like my boyfriend more than everything else there. We enjoyed it so much. She has struggled a lot for me and my brother.”

Arti with her mother

Last she came to her hometown to be with her mother was in February.

“As she is my Valentine, so I came down to be with her on V-Day. She was with me in Mumbai for a month but had just recently gone back to Lucknow. Unfortunately, we won’t be able to be together on Mother’s Day as now work has started so, wo bhi bahut zaroori hai.”

On the work front, she is doing two projects. “I am doing a short film Haldi and next, I am shooting a web-series Udand at Bahi in Himanchal Pradesh from May 10. Thankfully, things have started to open up. Both are very good projects. I was waiting for the right things to happen as after doing quality work on TV, I was not looking forward to doing just anything,” says the actor, who was last seen in Udaan.

