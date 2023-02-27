Abhijeet Shwetchandra on his wedding: It is a good feeling to be married

As they say, ‘It was written in the stars’, it indeed was, for actor Abhijeet Shwetchandra and his now wife Sejal Warde. The two tied the knot on February 23 in an intimate ceremony on the beaches of Alibaug.

Shwetchandra reveals that contrary to what is assumed as a love marriage, is actually an arranged set up. “After I found stability in my career, I felt the time was right to get married. I told my family to find me the right girl and gave them all my description. Interestingly, from my uncles to my family members to my friends, all of them recommended this girl (Sejal). And let me clarify none of them got to know about her through a common source. I felt kuch toh khaas hoga ismein. I met her and we fell in love. So it was an arranged set up but we eventually fell in love,” the Lakshya 2 actor shares.

After a courtship of over a year, the two decided to take the plunge. “It is a good feeling to be married. Everything right from the haldi to the wedding was full of rituals. Everyone had so much fun, all my friends and family,” the actor adds.

The actor shares that it was almost 7-8 months of preparations that led to the wedding. “I was unable to get the time amidst shooting my show and film. To figure out my dates was difficult. So, most of the preparations my family did,” he mentions.

The actor will dive right into the shoot of his daily soap and upcoming film Subhedhar. “The honeymoon will have to wait for a month at least,” he signs off.