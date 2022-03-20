Abhinav Shukla says wife Rubina Dilaik is more successful: 'It is what it is. Somebody would be a fool to not admit it'

Abhinav Shukla is proud of the success of his wife Rubina Dilaik and believes that the idea of wives being more successful than their husbands should be normalised. Abhinav and Rubina, who tied the knot in 2018, were seen as contestants on Bigg Boss 14 in 2020, which was won by the latter. Also Read| Abhinav Shukla reveals how his grand proposal plan went wrong, Rubina Dilaik says she cried later

Abhinav Shukla recently said that he knows Rubina is a bigger star than him, while Rubina added that her husband has always made her feel comfortable about it.

When told that Rubina was "a bigger star" than him when he met her, Abhinav told Pinkvilla, "She still is." Meanwhile, Rubina was asked if she feels she has to overcompensate in their relationship because of her success, she said, "He has made me feel and be so comfortable with the fact that it is absolutely normal for a woman to be more successful than a man. He has vocalised the thought that 'Rubina, today, tomorrow or any given point of time, if you are at a higher ladder of success, fame-wise, money-wise or anything, I am there for you, for you to understand that it's normal and we've to normalise it."

Abhinav added to Rubina's comment," We've to be practical about it. It is what it is. Somebody would be a fool who doesn't admit she is more successful. She is doing more work than I am, that's a fact. So if I try to say, 'nahi yaar hum dono barabar hain (both of us are equally successful),' that's when she needs to compensate. But I know she is more successful than me, but that's the profession, once she is at home, she is my wife." Rubina added, "I am a fan of my man."

Prior to their stint on the reality TV show Bigg Boss, Abhinav had worked on a number of TV soaps Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Hitler Didi, as well as Chotti Bahu, in which Rubina played the lead character. Apart from playing Radhika on Chotti Bahu, Rubina also portrayed a trans character Soumya Singh on Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Rubina is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the Hindi movie Ardh, which also features Hiten Tejwani and actor Rajpal Yadav. The film, which marks the directorial debut of music composer-singer Palaash Muchhal is scheduled to release later this year.

