Abhinav Shukla reveals how his grand proposal plan went wrong, Rubina Dilaik says she cried later

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, or ‘Rubinav’ as fans lovingly call them, tied the knot in 2018. In a new interview, he revealed that his elaborate plan to propose on a mountaintop did not work out. She, meanwhile, said that she was disheartened that he did not formally ask her to marry him and burst into tears ‘one fine evening’.

Abhinav said that in January 2017, he had bought a ring and planned to pop the question in Churdhar, a two-hour drive from Rubina’s village. He said that there was a temple on the mountain and it was not only a place with ‘religious significance’ but also a beautiful trek.

Rubina’s parents and two friends decided to accompany her and Abhinav. “We started very late. By the time we were almost on the shoulder of the mountain, the sun was setting and it was dark. Our friends said, ‘Hum nahi aa rahe hai, aage toh baraf bhi hai (We are not going any further, there is snow as well).’ The snow was knee-deep,” Abhinav revealed in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, adding that Rubina decided to wait there too and asked him to go ahead to the top.

Abhinav said that he scaled the peak with Rubina’s father and by the time they came back, everyone had ‘abandoned their post and gone back’. Phone calls were not possible as there was no network and he ditched his plan to propose. “I can’t propose in the dark, when everybody is trembling with cold,” he thought.

A few days later, Rubina was ‘feeling sad’ that while Abhinav had already asked her parents for her hand in marriage, he did not propose to her. “One fine evening, I just blurted out, ‘I had so many armaan and sapna (dreams) that you would propose to me. If you don’t buy into these things, it’s okay.’ I am telling him and I am crying also,” she said. At this point, he told her about his botched plan, which only led her to cry more.

While telling Rubina to calm down, Abhinav asked if she would like a glass of wine. She made a salad while he poured the wine. As she finished her drink, she was surprised to find a ring inside it.

Rubina and Abhinav tied the knot in Shimla in 2018. They were later contestants on Bigg Boss 14, which was won by her.

