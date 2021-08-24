Rubina Dilaik reveals insecurities in relationship with Abhinav Shukla, felt there are ‘far better women’ for him

Rubina Dilaik admitted that she has felt insecure in her relationship with her husband Abhinav Shukla. She said that while he never made her feel that way, she tended to ‘beat (herself) down’.

A few months ago, Rubina and Abhinav were seen together as contestants on Bigg Boss 14. They entered the reality show during a rough patch in their relationship but have since sorted out all their issues.

In an interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan, Rubina said that she never felt insecure because of Abhinav. “Insecurity aapko khud ko lekar hoti hai na ki ho sakta hai (You have internal insecurities where you feel that maybe) I am not good enough ya ho sakta hai (or maybe) that there are far better women out there for him. Mujh mein shayad yeh kami hogi, shayad yeh shortcoming hai (Maybe there is a shortcoming in me) which is why the relationship is not working.”

“You know you would just find reasons to beat yourself down. You find other opportunities, people or maybe girls out there that you feel are far beautiful, far competent, far deserving to have a man like him. These insecurities spill in and reflect on how you conduct, behave and react to situations. So, those insecurities… He has never made me feel insecure,” she added.

On Monday, Rubina retrospectively expressed regret for not walking out of Bigg Boss 14 after Abhinav’s ‘unfair’ elimination by the contestants’ friends and family members. She wrote in an Instagram post that she did not have ‘clarity of thoughts’ then.

“Now when I look back, and one thing that hits me hard is the visual of the day ABHINAV was eliminated! Fate of His BB14 journey was handed over to bunch of ‘less competent’ members who were not even in the race, and had clear ULTERIOR motive and I didn’t even PROTEST! I was so soaked up in the pain and anguish that I couldn’t see it for what it was I wish I had WALKED OUT with him for his UNFAIR Elimination (NOT by Bigg Boss) by them who could not Justify their own journey and existence on the Show,” she wrote.

Abhinav, in the comments section, called Rubina a ‘winner’ for not giving up in the face of pressure and rebukes. “...You finished my battle!” he said.