Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla were seen as contestants on Bigg Boss 14.
Rubina Dilaik regrets not walking out of Bigg Boss 14 after Abhinav Shukla’s eviction: ‘I was so soaked up in pain’

Rubina Dilaik retrospectively expressed regret for not quitting Bigg Boss 14 after Abhinav Shukla’s ‘unfair’ eviction after he was voted out by ‘less competent’ people. He, meanwhile, took a dig at contestants who ‘got spent like a used cartridge, emptied all they had’.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 08:00 PM IST

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik reflected on the elimination of her husband Abhinav Shukla and called it her ‘biggest regret’ on the show. In an Instagram post, she said that she wishes she would have walked out of the show with him after he was voted out by the connections of the contestants.

“I have been asked so many times, what was that one thing you regret doing or not doing in BB14 House!! Then I didn’t have a clarity of thoughts, had mixed emotions and was overwhelmed with so much happening!” she wrote.

“Now when I look back, and one thing that hits me hard is the visual of the day ABHINAV was eliminated! Fate of His BB14 journey was handed over to bunch of ‘less competent’ members who were not even in the race, and had clear ULTERIOR motive and I didn’t even PROTEST! I was so soaked up in the pain and anguish that I couldn’t see it for what it was I wish I had WALKED OUT with him for his UNFAIR Elimination (NOT by Bigg Boss ) by them who could not Justify their own journey and existence on the Show,” she added.

Rubina wrote in her caption, “Had an epiphany! This REMAINS my biggest REGRET!” Abhinav commented on the post, “Life is unfair, Big Boss is a great social experiment, whenever you feel it’s unfair smile and eat an apple… but 2 min silence for those who got spent like a used cartridge emptied all they had and still got voted out.”

“And baby you are a winner because you didn’t give up, the kind of pressure, tirade and rebuke you endured without wavering is a victory, you finished my battle!” he wrote in a follow-up comment.

Rubina and Abhinav entered Bigg Boss 14 when they were on the verge of divorce and ended up repairing their relationship. They were both fan favourites to win the show.

While Abhinav’s Bigg Boss 14 journey was cut short due to the contestants’ family members and friends voting him out, Rubina ended up winning the show.

