Inside Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla’s long-distance anniversary celebration with video calls and cakes

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, lovingly called ‘Rubinav’ by fans, celebrated their wedding anniversary on Monday. He is currently away from her, in South Africa’s Cape Town, as he shoots for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Abhinav Shukla shared a picture of Rubina Dilaik posing and called her his ‘safety harness’. He wrote in an Instagram post, “Hey Poser…..Would love to photograph you! Can i ? Happy Anniv my love! To many more journeys, trips, treks, photographs, videos and adventures ! You are like a safety harness, always comforting, securing and hugging tight when i am hanging from the cliffs!” She replied with a bunch of loved-up emojis in the comments section.





Meanwhile, Rubina shared pictures of herself video-calling Abhinav from the airport. “Main yahaaan, tu wahaaan (I am here and you are there),” her caption read. She also shared a video of the crew surprising her with a cake, on the sets of a music video that she is shooting for. “Oh my God, this is adorable! How sweet,” she said in the clip. She also gave a shout-out to her husband before cutting the cake: “Baby, I miss you!”





Rubina went live on Instagram to thank fans for the wishes and cut the cake brought by her sister Jyotika Dilaik. “Yay…… Naina made it more special at last @jyotikadilaik,” she wrote, sharing the video.





Rubina and Abhinav, who were on the verge of divorce before coming on Bigg Boss 14, rebuilt their relationship on the show. Despite having their share of arguments, they stood by each other when it mattered the most.

Abhinav has expressed his desire to renew his vows with Rubina soon. In an interview with Hindustan Times earlier this year, he said that ‘it will happen for sure’, once they get some time from their professional commitments. “We are planning something around it, something creative,” he said.