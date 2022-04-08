Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Abhishek Bachchan reveals on The Kapil Sharma Show how busy Amitabh Bachchan tells him ‘main kyu tumhe guide karu’

Kapil Sharma asked Abhishek Bachchan a question about his father Amitabh Bachchan during his appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotion of his film Dasvi. 
Published on Apr 08, 2022 10:12 AM IST
Abhishek Bachchan, along with his Dasvi co-stars Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam, visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotion of their film. Dasvi released on April 7. During a fun chat with host Kapil Sharma, Abhishek revealed that his father Amitabh Bachchan allows him to make his own mistakes in his career. Also read: Yami Gautam pens angry response to 'extremely disrespectful' review of her performance in Dasvi: 'It's heartbreaking'

During the show, host Kapil Sharma asked Abhishek if he discusses his film scripts with Amitabh Bachchan as the latter is a very experienced actor. Kapil asked Abhishek if Amitabh replies to him, "Maaf kijiye, hum khud bade busy hain, kisi aur ko sunaiye (excuse me, I am very busy, go and discuss with someone else)."

Abhishek burst into laughter and replied, “Unhone hamesha ye chhoot di hai ki bhaiya, jo bhi galtia karni hai, wo khud karo, main kyu tumhe guide karu (He has always gives us freedom to make our own mistakes. He is like ‘whatever mistakes you have to make, make yourself, why should I guide you’)."

Directed by Tushar Jalota, Dasvi earned Abhishek some praise for his performance. He plays a convicted chief minister who decides to pursue Class 10 from behind the bars. Nimrat plays his wife and the new chief minister while Yami plays a jailor.

Amitabh had been actively promoting Dasvi ever since the release of its poster. On the day of the film's release, he even replied to all those who were judging him for promoting Abhishek's film. He simply wrote in Hindi that he will promote the film and added, “Kya kar loge? (What will you do)?” Jaya Bachchan also invited her fellow members of Parliament for a exclusive screening of Dasvi.

