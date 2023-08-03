Aastha Sharma: My struggle has made me strong headed girl

Actor Aastha Sharma says waiting for that one right break made her a resilient being.

Aastha Sharma (HT Photos)

“I was giving auditions and clearing them as well but was not able reach that final stage. All this does break you. At times you feel aisa kyon ho ho raha! Also, it makes you question your choice of career. I remember being on my way to Mumbai from Shimla when I was informed about being replaced. This occurred twice and it left me disheartened. But now, when I look back, I feel that all that struggle has made me a strong headed girl,” says the Piya Abhimaani actor on her visit to Lucknow.

Sharma got her first break with a television daily that had all big names. “I had to start somewhere and when I was offered to play young Swarn in Swaran Ghar, I had to say yes. I was desperate to start somewhere, and it was eventually happening! It was like learning for me as I got to work with some well-known names in the industry. It was only during that show that I realised that I have it in me to act.”

For now, Sharma is getting a chance to play the lead yet again. “Television content has been women centric for ages. So that’s more the reason to be more than happy for beginners like me. When you get to play titular you know it’s a big leap for you as an actor. Also, the story of my show Neerja is not a regular run-of-the- mill type so that makes me content with the way my career is going ahead.”

Sporting Lucknawi chikankari Anarkali dress, Sharma was all praise for the local craft.

“The city is synonymous with art and craft. I have heard so much about the place. I was waiting to be here and meet some artisans too but I think as this trip is a short one maybe next time I’ll go to the Old City and personally visit a few kaarkhanas,” says the youngster.

