Anshula Dhawan: For freshers it’s about opportunities
Anshula Dhawan, who has worked in reality shows, Telugu and Tamil films, is now making her TV debut. She believes that the medium doesn't matter as long as she gets to showcase her acting skills. She also emphasizes the importance of doing justice to the loyal audience of television. In her current show Suhagan, she plays a college student from Lucknow and has enjoyed getting to know the city and its culture.
Having done reality shows , a Telugu and a Tamil film, actor Anshula Dhawan is now setting foot in the world of television with an ongoing show, in which her character falls in love with a guy who eventually gets married to her elder sister. Having also featured in one episode of the web series Cyber Vaar (2022), Dhawan shares that the medium she works in does not matter.
“I’ve always been auditioning for everything. Be it OTT projects, regional films, television serials or music videos, it’s all acting. So, the length [of the role] and medium don’t matter. For freshers, it’s more about getting to showcase one’s acting skills, hoping it will eventually translate into more work,” she tells us.
At a time when there are doubts cast on TV content, Dhawan asserts that the reach of the medium cannot be dismissed.
“I am a hardcore movie lover and watch only films or OTT series. I don’t [even] remember which is the last TV show I watched. But, the medium does have a loyal audience. So, as an actor, I need to do justice to their (viewers’) beliefs and makers’ confidence,” says the 26-year-old.
In her current show Suhagan, she plays a college student based in Lucknow. “I play a UPite who gets admission in the state capital. We had shot in Mumbai itself but to get used to the language and finer nuances we did lots of workshops. Now, that I have come here it’s very interesting to go around the city, enjoy chaat and other delicacies and meet people.”