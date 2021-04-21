Home / Entertainment / Tv / Actor Arshi Khan tests positive for Covid-19, shares post
Actor Arshi Khan tests positive for Covid-19, shares post

Television actor and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Arshi Khan has contracted the coronavirus. She posted a note in Instagram
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 08:28 PM IST
Arshi Khan was seen on Bigg Boss 14 last year.

Actor and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Arshi Khan has tested positive for coronavirus. She shared a note on Instagram.

She wrote: "I just received my Covid test reports from the airport authorities which was done a day before 19th April and I have just tested positive for Covid. I am also experiencing mild symptoms since yesterday. All those who have been in contact with me recently please follow all safely protocols and stay safe. Allah Bless You All." Her caption with the post read: "Be safe and dua kijiye."

Her industry friends wrote in to wish her 'get well soon'. Former Bigg Boss contestant Rahul Mahajan said, "Call me if need anything anytime. Get well soon my dearest friend." Actor and singer Shardul Pandit said, "Get well soon @arshikofficial." Pakistani model Sadaf Kanwal also wrote in her comments box: "Take care @arshikofficial."

Arshi joins a long list of actors who have tested positive for the virus in the second wave. Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Rampal, Niel Nitin Mukesh, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, R Madhavan, Sonu Sood and Manoj Bajpayee have contracted the virus recently.

Prior to them, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan among many more had tested positive to the virus last year.

Also read: Shobha De hits out at people holidaying at Maldives in a pandemic: 'Height of vulgarity to flaunt those ridiculous pics'

In a recent interview to a leading daily, Arshi spoke about saving up enough resources for her dream house and thanked Salman Khan for all his help. She had said: "I was already in stress as I was not that strong financially. With no work I was literally stressed that how will I arrange that sum. Luckily, my movies happened and then OTT shows. Bigg Boss 14 was of great help. I was literally risking everything to buy a house here in Mumbai just to make my dreams come true. I'm really thankful to Salman sahib. He has been a great support for me all the time.”

