Being picked on as an overweight child still haunts Aryan Arora

Actor Aryan Arora, who has come a long way in his career in television, was once a “self-conscious introvert” who would find it hard to even talk to people, let alone face the camera. The Chashni actor recalls being bullied and teased as a child for being overweight, and that he hadn’t even in his wildest dreams thought of becoming an actor.

He shares, “I was almost 98 kgs at the age of 15, and no one in my family really paid attention to it, I don’t know why. That was the worst phase of my life due to everyday trolling that I had to go through. I was bullied in school and was called names like motu, haathi and what not. The harassment went to the extent that school kids would get physical while teasing me as I had man boobs. That kept me really disturbed.”

But over his class 10 summer break, he decided to start working on himself by being more active and managing his diet. “It was during my summer breaks after class 10 exams when this trolling triggered me so much that I decided to religiously work hard on myself. I used to work out for hours and play badminton simultaneously. I watched my diet and switched to healthy eating. I did not meet anyone during that time. And when I returned to school, everyone was shocked to see my transformation as I had lost 15 kgs in that period,” he shares.

Physical fitness has made him more confident but memories of being picked on as a child still haunt the 24-year-old.

“If there is a bare body shot, I become conscious. I have to be told about it well in advance so that I can work on my body and prepare for it. Woh dusron ke liye hassi mazaak mein kahi hui baatein ho sakti hain, par mere liye woh sab mazaak nahi tha. It affected me and I suffered because of it,” says the actor, admitting that facing rejections during auditions used to trigger his fears.

“It would create doubts in mind about myself. I’d start questioning myself that am I good looking enough to be an actor? Am I talented enough? All those thoughts would come back. Even today, there are times when I struggle with those thoughts and that’s why I am extra conscious when it comes to my physical fitness. If I cross the mark that I have set for my self (in terms of weight), I freak out and start working more on my self to get back in the shape,” he wraps up.

