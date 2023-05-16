Benaf Dadachandji: I have overcome fear of number game

Actor Benaf Dadachandji who transitioned from television to films , says that after all these years in the industry, she feels it could have never been the other way round.

The Bobby Jasoos actor, says, “Starting as a four-year-old to now having a daughter of almost the same age, it has been a long journey for me. Like any other actor, I too look back and retrospect to understand kaha kya reh gya. I left a few projects back then due to different reasons that are funnily non-existent now. At times, I feel maybe things would have been different but ab kya kar sakte hai... bygones are bygones.”

Best known for titular role in the TV daily Baa, Bahoo Aur Baby (2005-10), Dadachandji finds it funny that people still remember her character after all these years. “It has been a long time since that show got aired but my character is etched in the mind of audience. I played a physically challenged young girl who dared to dream big. The stories told then added value to characters and television was growing like anything. Stories emotionally connected with the viewers. Today, things are different but thankfully industry has adjusted according to the times and has space for all as much more work is happening.”

After wrapping a medical drama Dhadkan... Zinadaggi Kii, the actor decided to wait for something which she had not done earlier.

“Starting early actually gave me a scope to work across mediums but there is still a lot that is left for me to try. In all these years, I have overcome fear of numbers game, hits and misses and all those topics. For now, I want to take up work jo different ho, kam hi sahi but exciting ho! That’s why I took up playing a no-nonsense boss lady on this show Sapnon Ki Chhalaang and trust me I am enjoying the phase. I am balancing work with my family which is my priority and I think I am ably doing that,” she concludes.

