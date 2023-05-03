Megha Chakraborty: Work is on the rise, so is the competition

Actor Megha Chakraborty feels elated to have a day off for her birthday that she had been planning for quite some time.

Megha Chakraborty

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I had decided that this year I would take a break from my daily soap shoot to celebrate the day my way, with friends or family. Much before my birthday (May 3) I had asked for a day off and eventually got one. I had to shoot overtime to meet deadlines but no regrets at all because the day was well spent with my friends as we drove to the suburbs. I enjoyed the day to the hilt,” says the Krishna Chali London and Khwaabon Ki Zamin Par actor.

On work front, Chakraborty feels it’s a tough ball game for actors to find worthwhile projects, so one must learn to adapt and balance life. “As the work is on the rise, so is the competition. Shows come and go even before we realise. Then it gets very difficult for actors and technicians to find work again. However, every day we have to shoot for 10-12 hours because daily soaps function like this. Scripts are available the same day and at times there are split or double units where at one point you are shooting for an emotional scene and at the other you are enacting a romantic take. At times it’s taxing and exceptionally demanding but that’s where the real challenge lies. Mushkil hai but yahi asli kam hai aur isi mei maza hai,” she says.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Starting her career with a Bangla film titled Action’ followed by a TV show, Chakraborty landed in Mumbai after she got a call for her first Hindi show. “I started with the daily Badii Devrani (2015) and never looked back. After doing over six shows I would like to say that I have been learning throughout from my directors as that is the real training ground for young artistes joining the industry to make a career.”

On trying any other medium in future, she says, “TV gave me the best of work. It’s not that I don’t have offers but as far as films are concerned, they have been mostly from new production houses and I am a bit apprehensive about taking up work on such projects. You never know if the project would be completed, especially if it’s a film. Imagine I give my dates, work hard and then film ‘dabbe mei jaye toh’ the effort will be wasted. It will not only hurt but do more harm to my career than good. So, it’s better to work in a zone where I am comfortable and assured of the people I am collaborating with. Currently my show Imlie is keeping me busy and happy.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON