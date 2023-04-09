Piya Valecha: I do not let rejection take a toll on me

Seen in shows like Dilli Wali Thakur Girls and Chandra Nandini, actor Piya Valecha feels that actors should not take rejections to their heart. Piya Valecha

“It’s a difficult industry for sure. And if you firmly decide to wait for anything worthwhile, it gets even tougher to find a suitable role. After years of hard work, I wanted to take up projects that excite me. While being on a look out for the same, I invested a lot of my time on it. Of course, it tested my patience, but I didn’t give up. I lost a project just before signing it because I had not done something similar before on the same medium. However, due to my strong will-power, I have the quality to rise up again and I do not let refusal and rejection take a toll on me. This does not apply to all and repercussions of the same are quite visible around us today.”

For now, Valecha wants to explore OTT as a platform.

“OTT has been on my mind for quite some time. And that’s the reason I am keeping TV offers on hold. But no one can constantly say no to work as I joined the industry to act and prove my mettle as a performer. And for that I need to work. But for now, all is at standstill as opportunities coming my way are not shaping up accordingly. Thankfully my ads and shows are keeping me busy till I wait for a longer format venture,” says the Imlie and Choti Sarrdaarni actor.

Valecha believes there is a lot of work in the industry and she wants makers to give actors right to audition before downright rejecting them.

“Till date I am confused with this process of rejecting and replacing actors without stating genuine reasons for it. If an actor is unable to clear the look test and fails audition, then it’s absolutely okay to let go of the project. But it’s upsetting that even before a proper audition many a times the casting guys take the decision. We all deserve a chance as we are here to work.”